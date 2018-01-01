Ferrybank remain in hunt for title

Premier League



Waterford Crystal 0 Ferrybank 4

Ferrybank continued their recent good form on Sunday when they proved to be far too strong for Waterford Crystal at the RSC.

They have now closed the gap on leaders Hibernians to just two points and have a game in hand.

This weekend they play Mervue United in the FAI Junior Cup and their season is certainly proving to be highly exciting.

Ethan Phelan had the first chance of the game for the visitors after only three minutes when he took a pass from Paul Phelan but his angled left-footed strike flew over the crossbar of Crystal keeper Derek Hearne.

Kevin Hurley forced keeper Hearne into a smart save on 13 minutes when he got his head on the end of a flicked-on Paul Phelan delivery but the netminder did well to fingertip the header out for a corner kick.

The visitors got their noses in front with a fine passing move less than five minutes later.

Gary Dunphy played the ball into the feet of Ethan Phelan who in turn slipped it out to Paul Phelan whose low cross was fired home by Kevin Roche from close range.



Ferrybank notched their second goal on 32 minutes when Paul Phelan whipped in a right-wing ball to the back post where Kevin Roche beat the offside trap and tapped the ball past a helpless Derek Hearne.Waterford Crystal could have pulled a goal back less than four minutes later when Nathan Phelan laid the ball into the path of Michael Hearne but his cracking right-footed effort was superbly kept out by Kevin Burns.Ferrybank kept up the pressure in the second half and Paul Phelan was unlucky not to score within minutes of coming on when his left-footed strike, after a pass from Meschac Babatu seemed destined for the net, but was superbly kept out by Derek Hearne.

There was nothing Hearne could do to deny Phelan netting a third goal on 62 minutes. He took a pass from his namesake Ethan and this time his left-footed effort flew past the despairing dive of the home keeper.

Meschac Babatu and Richie Fitzgerald missed chances to increase the Ferrybank lead but they added a fourth goal in the final minute when Johnny Gleeson brought down Ethan Phelan in the area for a penalty and Kevin Hurley drilled his effort past keeper Derek Hearne.