Flat Blues fall to Saints

Waterford FC 1 St Patrick’s Athletic 2

Waterford FC were hoping to beat St Patrick’s Athletic for the third time this season when they played hosts to the Dubliners at the RSC on Friday night last but sadly they turned in one of their worst displays of the campaign. Despite taking the lead the Blues outfit appeared to be out of sorts for long periods and as a result they lost 2-1 at home for the second time within the space of a week.Due to the fact that St Patrick’s Athletic replaced Waterford in European football this season following an objection, it was expected that this contest would provide fireworks but alas it turned out to be a rather grim match and it certainly won’t live in the memory for very long.Blues manager Alan Reynolds made four changes to the starting eleven that lost to Dundalk in Oriel Park the previous Monday.

Karolis Chvedukas (injured) Damien Delaney (retired) Georgie Poynton and J.J Lunney were the players who did not start.In came Maxim Kouogun, John Martin, Dean O’Halloran and Cory Galvin came in.

Dean O’Halloran touched the ball onto Dean Walsh for the hosts first chance on 16 minutes, but defender Ciaran Kelly got in a brilliant block.Former Chelsea underage player Conor Clifford had the first opportunity for the Saints ten minutes later.Simon Madden crossed to Jake Walker, who laid the ball off into the path of Clifford but his shot from the top of the penalty area was straight at Matt Connor.

A stunning goal gave the Blues the lead on the half hour mark.

Shane Duggan released Dean Walsh, who saw the ball break off him for Cory Galvin, who turned onto his right-foot and arrowed a right-footed strike from 20 yards to the far corner past a helpless Brendan Clarke.The lead lasted less than two minutes.The visitors were awarded a free kick 30-yards from goal, Jamie Lennon played a quick ball to Conor Clifford and he unleashed a right-footed effort that flew into the top right-hand corner, giving the stranded Matt Connor no chance.St Patrick’s had a half chance on 59 minutes when Jamie Lennon whipped in a corner kick to Kevin Toner at the back post, but his goal bound effort hit a teammate and the ball went past Matt Connor.

The visitors struck the front however just three minutes later.Ian Bermingham set up Toner, who put in a cross for Dean Clarke whose header at the back post was blocked by Georgie Poynton but Clarke made no mistake when he hammered the rebound to the net.Blues boss Alan Reynolds introduced both JJ Lunney and new signing Tom Holland into the fray shortly after the goal.Lunney sent in a corner kick that found the head of Bastien Héry on 69 minutes, but his header lacked power as Brendan Clarke saved with ease.

On 75 minutes Kenny Browne linked up well with Rory Feely who picked out the run of Shane Duggan on the edge of the penalty area but Duggan couldn’t keep his effort on target as the ball went over the bar.

Referee Sean Grant added seven minutes extra time and the Blues thought they had won an unlikely point in the second of those minutes when Georgie Poynton whipped in a corner kick to the head of Dean O’Halloran, but somehow Brendan Clarke kept the ball out.The spectators went home disappointed after watching a sub-standard display by a Waterford team who were feeling the effects of a tiring three games within the space of seven days.