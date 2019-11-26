Bennett and Murray share October WLR Granville Hotel GAA Award.

Ballysaggart midfielder Kieran Bennett is the joint winner of the October WLR Granville Hotel GAA award.

He is the third Bennett brother to claim this accolade following Shane and Stephen.Kieran struck nine points from play in the Western final win over Ardmore and added four in the county final against Ballygunner as the blue and navy earned promotion to the senior ranks.



He admits that 2019 has been beyond the wildest dreams of everyone in the Ballysaggart club. Rathgormack’s Conor Murray is the other joint winner of the October WLR Granville Hotel GAA award. He played a major part as Rathgormack won their first County Senior football title since 1999 with a hard fought 2-6 to 1-6 win over Ballinacourty in Fraher Field. Ger Power’s charges narrowly lost out to away to Clare champions Miltown Malbay in the quarter final.Waterford county-star Conor Murray said the county final win will live long in the memory.He said they learnt a lot during the campaign and despite the loss to Miltown, they can build on that next year and the years to come.