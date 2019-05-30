Cork prove too strong for Déise

Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship

Cork 3-22

Waterford 0-7

Cork proved too strong for Waterford in the second round of games in this year’s Munster Senior Ladies Football Championship at the Cork IT Grounds on Sunday evening last, running out comprehensive winners with 24 points to spare over Ciaran Curran’s side which had beaten Kerry in the first round of games two weeks earlier at Ennis. The losing margin for Waterford in this game means that if they are to win a place in this year’s provincial final next month they will have to hope that Cork will do them a favour this weekend and avoid a defeat against Kerry in the third round of games in the round robin section of the competition, which would mean that Waterford would face off against Cork in the provincial final.

Cork had a tonic start to this game netting two goals inside the opening four minutes of the game. The first came on three minutes when Marie O’Callaghan played in Daire Kiely with a clever hand pass and when one on one with Waterford Goalkeeper Rosie Landers the Valley Rovers player made no mistake in putting the size four low into the corner of the Waterford net.Cork’s second goal came just moments later when this time Marie O’Callaghan went from score provider to score getter as she was set up following good work by Orla Finn and Ciara O’Sullivan to shoot home from close range.

Ciara O’Sullivan pointed for the Rebellettes before four scores in a row, three of which came from frees followed for Orla Finn to give the home side an eleven point lead midway through the opening half. Maria Delahunty opened Waterford’s account with a converted free which was followed by an exchange of scores by Libby Coppinger and Eimear Fennell.

Orla Finn and Maria Delahunty swapped scores once more but Cork would show their greater experience playing in the top flight as before the break they would add four more scores, three from Ciara O’Sullivan and one from Orla Finn to give the home side a 2-11 to 0-3 lead at the break.

Cork began the second half once more the stronger of the two sides as Orlagh Farmer, Orla Finn and Ciara O’Sullivan all had white flags waved before Niamh Cotter calmly slotted past Rosie Landers for a third Cork goal from close range putting the home side 3-16 to 0-3 in front. Orla Finn landed a brace of scores and Emer Kiely hit one before Maria Delahunty opened Waterford’s second half account with a converted free. Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer helped extend their side’s lead with a point each before Eimear Fennell and Michelle Ryan pulled points back for Waterford, but at this stage with time ticking down fast they were to be mere consolation scores. Orlagh Farmer and Liz Devine for their respective sides would swap scores before Kerry referee Eamonn Moran brought proceedings to an end.