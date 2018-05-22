Deise Bow Out of Provincial Series

Munster Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final



Tipperary 0-20

Waterford 0-09

Brian Flannery at Semple Stadium

Waterford’s Munster Senior Football campaign is another ‘one and done’ event after an 11-point defeat to Tipperary at Thurles on Saturday night last.

Without a victory in the Championship since 2011 there was little expectation on the visitors going into this game and so it transpired.

Tipperary manager Liam Kearns had, for some time, highlighted the unfairness facing the winners of this tie with a Munster Semi-Final just seven days later. However, the Tipp boss need not have been so irked as his side had to expend only the minimum of energy while cruising to the expected victory.

This was a damage limitation exercise for Waterford from the word go with Bainisteoir Tom McGlinchey setting up a defensive screen which necessitated the majority of his players being withdrawn behind the ball with JJ Hutchinson frequently the lone attacker in the opposition’s half.

While the Waterford tactical approach at times helped to stem the tide, it made for a tough watch with the ball often shifted by hand over and back across the field with little forward incision and only the minimum of risk taking.



But given the 22- point hammering suffered at the hands of the same opposition just three years ago perhaps this conservative style is understandable.Waterford enjoyed plenty of possession throughout the game – however it was mostly in their own half and when they did get forward their shooting let them with seven wides in the opening half alone, 11 over the 70 minutes. And they certainly left a few scores behind them on the night.Tipperary finished this season’s League campaign 18 places ahead of Waterford and they quickly set about proving their elevated League status.After a couple of wides form both sides the outstanding Michael Quinlivan rose above the mediocrity that went before to shoot the opening score of the game with a beautiful point off his left foot in the seventh minute.Tommy Prendergast did have a goal chance after eight minutes but his effort was blocked by the Tipp defence at the expensive of a 45, which Gavin Crotty scuttled wide. What followed was a succession of Tipp points from Liam McGrath (2), Kevin O’Halloran, Jack Kennedy and Jimmy Feehan as the Premier led 0-6 without reply after 26 minutes.

Finally in the 28th minute a forward sortie by Brian Looby allowed Gavin Crotty to open Waterford’s account with a well-taken point, to generous applause from many among the small gate of 1,658. Liam McGrath landed another free for the home side before Kilrossanty’s Tommy Prendergast hit two late points to leave Waterford trailing by just four points (0-7 to 0-3) at half-time.Tipperary hit half a dozen points without reply to open the game and on the turnover they bettered this feat with eight points on the bounce, effectively securing their semi-final berth when leading 0-15 to 0-3 with 50 minutes on the clock.

There was no surer sign that the game was done when manager Liam Kearns withdrew former All-Star Michael Quinlivan as early as the 54th minute. Quinlivan looked a class apart with three points from play during his stint on the field.



But it’s a credit to Waterford and their manager Tom McGlinchey that the Désie continued to play to the very end despite their fate being decided so early.Substitute Jason Curry impressed hitting three second half points with Gavin Crotty, Conor Murray and JJ Hutchinson all finding the target before games end.The majority of the disappointing attendance had departed well in advance of referee Fergal Kelly’s final blast with these two teams heading in opposite directions.Waterford must now wait on the draw for round one of the qualifiers however with a record of just one victory in the qualifiers (against London in 2011) since their inception they will be hoping for a favourable and home draw to help prolong their season.Best on this occasion for the vanquished was Aidan Trihy, Conor Murray, Tommy Prendergast, Gavin Crotty and substitute Jason Curry.Tipperary face Cork at the same venue this coming Saturday where they are looking to record a second championship victory in three years over the Rebels. Bill Maher, Robbie Kiely, Brian Fox, Liam McGrath and Michael Quinlivan all impressing here.All-Ireland semi-finalists just two years ago, Tipperary will need to find an extra couple of gears to reach this years ‘Holy Grail’, the Super Eight.