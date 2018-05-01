Deise Face a Model Task in Qualifiers

As draws go, given some of the heavyweights that were in the hat on Monday morning, a trip to Wexford Park to take on our regional neighbours was hardly the worst Qualifier draw for the footballers of Waterford.

Speaking to WLR’s Gavin Whelan, Deise boss Tom McGlinchey stated: “Sure it was like waiting for Santa Claus because we were the last name out of the hat and we’d have been very worried about getting drawn against one of the bigger teams, the likes of Mayo or Tyrone obviously so it was nice to avoid them. We were hoping for an away draw, but in terms of away draws, it was the best draw we could have got since it’s only an hour away in Wexford. We’re nervous about it but we’re looking forward to it as well because obviously they’re a lower division team like ourselves and of the same standard and we’d be hopeful that we can put on a good showing on the day as well.”



Tom McGlinchey added: “There were a lot of big teams in the draw, and as every team came out and as we avoided them, we were breathing sighs of relief, and then you realised there was another big team to come, but for a lot of people, this is when the Championship really starts. Obviously you’d always want to compete well and ideally win a provincial championship, but this is our Championship now and our goal was always to try and win that elusive Championship game which hasn’t happened in a long time (2011) and we have a chance now against Wexford. Obviously it’s going to be very tough, they’re playing in the (League) division above us and played very well against Laois, albeit only for 35 minutes during which they built up a 10-point lead and they probably regret losing that game. We played them in a challenge game only a few weeks ago and they gave us a right going over so we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a huge game for Waterford to try and get over, but at least we weren’t drawn against one of the bigger teams and it’ll make training that bit easier over the next few weeks and we’ll be getting ourselves up and ready for Wexford.”Having trained “exceptionally well three times over the past week,” the Deise boss said: “we might het this elusive win that we’ve been looking for. We’re really looking forward to the challenge.”