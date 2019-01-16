DEISE LADIES FOOTBALL DIARY



Seniors

Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association would like to wish the newly appointed Senior Manager Ciaran Curran and his management team all the best for the forthcoming season.

Minors

The minors are back training under new manager Joe O’Riordan in St. Augustine’s College, Abbeyside on Sunday mornings. Thanks to Michael O’Sullivan for taking the first training session.

U16 Girls

Following a bonding and training day held at the Gold Coast the previous week, Waterford Ladies’ U16s played their first game of the season on the 12th January. By all accounts the challenge match against Loreto Clonmel in WIT Carriganore was a great game. Well done girls.

U14 Girls

The U14 girls had their first challenge match of the season on January 5th against Kerry at the Ballinameela club grounds. Thanks to Kerry for making the long trip down and to Ballinameela for the use of the pitch which was in excellent condition. On Sunday 13th January the girls made the trip to New Ross where they played Wexford in a challenge match at Good Counsel College.



Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association are delighted to announce the first of our new LGFA courses for 2019. Course Details as follows: -

Referee Level 2 Refresher Course – Waterford

Participants must have completed the LGFA Grab your Whistle Level 1 course or have refereed Gaelic football for a minimum of 5 years.

Date: Tues 12th Feb, 2019

Venue: Viking Hotel, Waterford.

Cost: FREE



Referee Level 2 Refresher Course – Dungarvan

Participants must have completed the LGFA Grab your Whistle Level 1 course or have refereed Gaelic football for a minimum of 5 years.

Date: Weds 20th Feb, 2019

Venue: Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan

Cost: FREE

FUNdamentals Coaching Course (1-day course)

This course is an introductory coaching programme.

Date: Sat February 23rd, 2019

Venue: Ballinameela GAA Club, Cappagh, Dungarvan

Cost: €20

Coaching the Keeper Workshop (For Coaches)

To supply coaches with the coaching techniques to provide focused and beneficial training for Goalkeepers.

Date: Sat March 9th, 2019

Venue: Kilrossanty GAA Club, Lemybrien

Cost: €5

Grab your Whistle – Level 1 Referee Course

A course designed to recruit and train new referees with a specific emphasis on females.

Date: Sat 9th March and Sun 10th March, 2019

Venue: Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan

Cost: €15

Level 1 Coaching Course (2-day course)

For existing coaches looking in more in depth at coaching principles and practices.

Date: Sat 2nd March (Day 1) & Sat April 13th (Day 2)

Venue: Ballinameela GAA Club, Cappagh, Dungarvan

Cost: €50

You can get more information and book any of the above WLGFA courses online at Eventbrite http://wlgfa.eventbrite.com or our Facebook page @WaterfordLadiesFootball

Places on all courses are limited. Please book early to avoid disappointment. Contact Richard at development.waterfordlgfa@gmail.com if you require more information.

Dungarvan & Tramore Gaelic4Girls

Congratulations to Dungarvan & Tramore clubs who have been selected to participate in the 2019 Gaelic4Girls programme. Gaelic4Girls is a 12 week programme incorporating coaching sessions with fun non-competitive blitzes aimed at increasing participation in Ladies Gaelic Football.

Ardmore Grange Ladies Football Club

A registration night for the 2019 season is being held in Ardmore GAA clubhouse on the 6th, 7th and 8th of February from 6-8pm. The club hopes to field teams at u8, u10, u12, u13, u14, u15, and Junior Ladies.

Social Media

Stay up to date with the latest news from WLGFA by following us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. On Facebook you can find us at @WaterfordLadiesFootball on Twitter we are @WaterfordLGFA. As of this week are now also on Instagram. Visit www.instagram.com/waterfordlgfa or search for waterfordlgfa in the app. Over the next week or so on Instagram we’ll be taking a look back at 2018.



News Website For Ladies Football

Gaelic View are a relatively new dedicated Ladies’ Gaelic Football news site. They publish all thing ladies football including news, results, fixtures, match reports, fundraisers info, photos and videos. They cover both club and county. www.gaelicview.com

Clubs

If any clubs need help publicising events email us at pro.waterford@lgfa.ie or contact us via WLGFA social media.