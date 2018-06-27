Deise Put to Pasture by Monaghan

All-Ireland Football Qualifier Round 2

Waterford 0-09

Monaghan 5-21



Thomas Keane Reports

Waterford’s interest in this year’s All-Ireland Football Championship came to an end at sun drenched Fraher Field on Saturday afternoon where they were beaten by a superior Monaghan side that had 27 points to spare come Derek O’Mahony’s full-time whistle. The visiting side were handsomely supported, swelling the capacity of just over 3,000 present for the game made a raft of changes in personnel to the side which were surprisingly beaten by Fermanagh in the Ulster Semi-Final, with just three players starting in the same position from their previous outing. Waterford made just the one change to the side which beat Wexford, with Thomas O’Gorman coming in for Stephen Prendergast and what a contribution he made to this game, keeping Monaghan’s marquee attacker Conor McManus scoreless from play

This game was well over as a contest by the break, at which time the visitors held a 3-11 to 0-4 advantage, with the goals coming from Conor McManus, Karl O’Connell and Fintan Kelly, the latter two scores coming in a three-minute spell just before half-time. The Farney County showed why they still might have a say in where the destination of the Sam Maguire Cup with a near faultless performance against Tom McGlinchey’s side who, to their credit, never gave up. Monaghan set the tone from the off as they raced into a six-point lead with scores from Colin Walshe, Vinny Corey, Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, Conor McManus and Darren Hughes within a quarter of an hour of this game starting.

Waterford’s first score came courtesy of Kieran Power quickly, followed by a score from Gavin Crotty at the end of the opening quarter, but these scores were quickly cancelled out with efforts from Jack McCarron and Ryan McAnespie. Conor McManus made no mistake from the penalty spot in between the aforementioned points after McAnespie was fouled. Waterford steadied the ship somewhat after this as Conor Murray and Jason Curry pointed in replied to efforts from Rory Beggan, Niall Kearns and Darren Hughes.

However, goals from Karl O’Connell and Fintan Kelly in the closing stages of the half snuffed out any hopes of a Deise comeback.

O’Connell’s goal was probably the pick of the afternoon as he beat three defenders before unleashing a powerful shot past Stephen Enright in the Waterford goal. The third quarter of the game proved to be an even contest. Jason Curry kicked three points between the 37th and 48th minutes, with the visitors landing scores from Conor Boyle and Jack McCarron in this time. But thereafter, it was all one way traffic. Conor McCarthy and Dessie Mone hit points for the visitors to give them a 3-15 to 0-7 advantage by the 50th minute played, before the latter rattled the Waterford net for the visitors’ fourth goal, following two brilliant block downs by Michael Curry previously.

Waterford’s performance was better than the final scoreline suggests and their best chance of a goal came on the hour mark when JJ Hutchinson hit the post with a fine effort. Two minutes later, at the opposite end of the field, the visiting side made no mistake as substitute Shane Carey palmed a Conor McCarthy pass into an empty net for a goal number five. Jack McCarron, David Garland and Rory Beggan landed further late scores for the visitors while Stephen Prendergast and Jack Mullaney added consolation efforts for Waterford.