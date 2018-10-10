Grey’s “A” Game Secures “B” Title

County Under-21 B Football Final



Cois Bhríde 2-10

Portlaw-Ballyduff 1-08

Tony Ryan at Bushy Park

Played in picturesque Bushy Park on Saturday last, the footballers of Cois Bhríde proved worthy winners over Portlaw-Ballyduff when adding the Under-21 ‘B’ crown to the minor title this group claimed three years ago.New Waterford senior football manager Benji Whelan was among those in attendance and could only have been impressed by Ryan Grey’s display, whose 1-7 ultimately proved the main difference between the sides.Patrons were disappointed that no team sheets were available at the game, with the County Board citing Portlaw-Ballyduff’s failure to forward a list as the primary factor. Their number 14, later identified as John Power, impressively converted 1-06 of their 1-08 tally, all from placed balls, with Dylan Reade adding their remaining two points.

Playing against the cold northerly breeze in the first half, Cois Bhríde were soon into their stride with a brace of white flags by Ryan Grey from play, the first after just 10 seconds.

John Power and Billy Hynes traded scores before Ryan Grey showed that he was going to be a match long threat to his opponents.



The Tallow man was upended in the 11th minute, before dispatching the size five into the back of the net to send Cois Bhríde on the road to victory. Following a further pointed free by Ryan Grey, Portlaw/Ballyduff came somewhat in touch with a minor by Dylan Reade and a pointed 45’ by John Power (1-04 to 0-03) but the eventual winners finished the first half strongly with replies by Jordan Henley, Grey and Billy Hynes leaving them 1-07 to 0-04 ahead at the break. Credit Portlaw/Ballyduff (playing in Ballyduff red) who battled hard in the second half but they didn’t possess the range of scorers required to close in on the winners. John Power opened with two pointed frees and they also had a reasonable goal opportunity denied.Either side of a second point from play by Dylan Reade, Ryan Grey lofted over two more points and when second half sub Liam Motherway crashed the ball into the Convent End goal at the end of the third quarter, the title was heading westwards with the score reading 2-09 to 0-06.

For the entirety of the second half the Eastern champions matched the winners in general play but it wasn’t reflecting on the scoreboard. John Power pointed two frees either side of Ryan Grey’s final score and in the final minutes, John Power’s injury-time goal was very well taken which improved the scoreline from a Portlaw-Ballyduff perspective.

Apart from Grey, Jake Beecher and Robbie Geary, Jordan Henley, John Paul Lucey, substitute Liam Motherway and Billy Hynes caught the eye for the winners with John Power, Jack Harrington, Kevin Cheasty, Luke Woods and Dylan Reade impressing for Portlaw/ Ballyduff.