Jim Power under 14 Football Tournament.

The draws for this year’s Jim Power under 14 Inter County Football Tournament took place at a function in Dungarvan last Monday evening in the presence of the Power Family as well as officers of the County Adult Board, the Divisional Boards, Bord na nÓg and members of the County Coaching and Development committee.

This year’s competition will take place on Saturday, July 6th with games in the group stages of the competition taking place at both Bushy Park and the Dungarvan Club Grounds.



Kerry and Tipperary have both entered two teams into this year’s eight team competition which is split into two groups of four, with Waterford, Limerick, Clare and Wexford having one team each. The two Kerry and Tipperary teams are in separate groups, with Group A teams playing in Dungarvan and Group B teams in Bushy Park. Kerry North, Clare, Wexford and Tipperary Blue will be in action at Dungarvan, while Kerry South, Limerick, Waterford and Tipperary Gold will be in action at Bushy Park.