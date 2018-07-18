Kilrossanty Full Value for Double Digit Victory

County Senior Football Championship Group C

Kilrossanty 2-16

Gaultier 1-09

Brian Flannery Reports

Kilrossanty had ten points to spare over Gaultier in the final round of the group stages in the senior football championships.Both sides without a win going into this game meant a preliminary quarter final was awaiting both clubs, irrespective of the result in what was something of a dead rubber.Played at the splendid Kill GAA grounds on Friday night last Kilrossanty were full value for their double digit victory.The opening quarter was quite competitive with Gaultier holding the advantage 0-5 to 0-3. J.J. Hutchinson was showing well in attack while Richard Hurley attacked with pace from his half-back position.That was as good as it got for the Barony side though. Waterford captain Tommy Prendergast and former Tipp senior footballer Martin Dunne began dominating at centre-field and Kilrossanty took control of the game.

Five points in succession from Donie Fitzgerald (2), Martin Dunne, Joey Veale and Tommy Prendergast had the men from Leamybrien leading 0-8 to 0-5 after 22 minutes.A minute later Gaultier goalkeeper David Whitty misjudged a long delivery from Tommy Prendergast with the vigilant Josh Kay on hand to bundle the ball over the goal-line, 1-8 to 0-5.Conor O’Riordan and Billy O’Keeffe responded with Gaultier points however Donie Fitzgerald landed two more frees to leave Kilrossanty leading 1-10 to 0-7 at the break.Donie Fitzgerald pounced for an early second half point from play and just five minutes into the second half referee Dessie O’Leary awarded a penalty when Tommy Prendergast was pulled down in the square by Gary Cullinane.

Joey Veale made no mistake from the spot kick, 2-11 to 0-7 and with 35 minutes on the clock Kilrossanty appeared comfortable and primed for victory.Conor O’Riordan did bring a fine save from Darren Mulhearne with a drop-kicked goal effort and Richard Hurley too spurned a good goal chance after a quick free from J.J. Hutchinson put the youngster clear on goal.A serious head injury to Billy O’Keeffe following a heavy tackle delayed the game for some five minutes as the dual player required further medical assistance following his departure. When the game resumed it became heated and fractious.Kilrossanty outscored their opponents 0-5 to 0-2 for the reminder of normal time with David Cullinane netting for Gaultier with the almost last kick of the game in the sixth minute of injury time.

Best for Kilrossanty was Stephen Prendergast, their mid-field duo of Tommy Prendergast and Martin Dunne with Joey Veale and Donie Fitzgerald best in attack.Gaultier had good displays from Nick Byrne, Richard Hurley and Captain J.J. Hutchinson.Next Up- Preliminary Quarter Finals Kirossanty v Brickey Rangers and Gaultier v Portlaw.