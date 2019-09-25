

WLGFA Adult County Finals

A feast of football was enjoyed by a great attendance at the Kilrossanty GAA grounds last Sunday when the county finals of the adult grades were played off.



Senior Final

Ballymacarbry 1-14 Comeragh Rangers 0-14

Sinead Ryan the Ballymacarbry captain finished with 1-09. Despite a heroic Comeragh Rangers challenge, Ballymac are champions for a record-extending 38th consecutive time.

Intermediate Final

Abbeyside 4-13 Gaultier 1-09

Junior A Final

Kilrossanty Brickeys 0-18 Tramore 2-04

Junior B Final

St. Olivers 7-06 St. Annes 4-05

Champions Honoured

1994 All Ireland Champions the Waterford Senior LGFA team were honoured at Croke Park last Sunday at the All Ireland ladies football final. Congratulations ladies we hope you enjoyed your day.

Munster U15 Blitz

Waterford Ladies Gaelic Football Association were well represented at the U15 Munster Development Academies blitz held in Mallow on Saturday 21st September last.

In advance of the blitz, 60 girls from all over Waterford attended a 9-week long academy training programme. Three Waterford teams were selected from the academy attendees to represent the Déise in Mallow.

The blitz saw over 500 girls play football in 24 teams representing all six counties of Munster.

In all 36 games of football were played. The Waterford teams produced an excellent standard of football, watched and encouraged by their supporters. Well done to all the Déise girls for representing their clubs & county with such distinction.

Huge thanks are due to head coach Johnny Troy for so successfully organising this impressive academy training project! He was ably assisted by coaches Aaron Beresford, Catriona Casey, Fionnuala Flynn, Sophie Troy and Peter Ryan who gave up a large part of their summer to pass on their knowledge and skill to the next generation of Waterford footballers.

Thanks, are due to also to Dungarvan GAA Club for the generous use of their facilities and to Omnivend who part sponsored the custom designed playing kit for academy participants. We would also like to acknowledge the support of all the parents and guardians who brought the girls to the training sessions.

Finally, we’d like to thank the County Board of the WLGFA and Development Officer Richard Hayes for their support of the Development Academy Programme. The future looks bright for Waterford Ladies Football.

Dungarvan Football

Dungarvan Ladies Football Club are running training sessions at Dungarvan Sport’s Centre for girls aged 6 to 8, 8- 10, and 10 – 13. If you live in the Dungarvan area, want your kids to experience fun, fitness and friendship while taking a break from the games console this is the club for you.

To get involved in the largest female team sport in Ireland contact Dungarvan LGFC today, text 087 2620287. The first session is free and thereafter it’s €2.

