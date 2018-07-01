Ladies Football Championship Draw is Finalized



The groups for this year’s All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship are now known after Dublin won last Sunday’s Leinster Final, when they defeated Westmeath at Dr Cullen Park.

The dour provincial winners were all seeded and each placed in one of the four groups containing three teams each.

Ulster champions Donegal are in Group One and will play beaten Munster finalists Kerry, along with Tipperary who lost out to Cork in the Munster Semi Final.

Munster Champions Cork are in Group Two and will play Armagh who were beaten in the Ulster Final and fellow Ulster side Monaghan who lost out to Donegal in their provincial semi-final.

Connacht Champions Galway are in Group Three along with Westmeath, along with Pat Sullivan’s Waterford, who lost to Kerry in the Munster semi-final.

Dublin are top seeds in Group Four and will play beaten Connacht finalists Mayo and Cavan who lost out to Armagh in Ulster semi-final. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarter finals.

Waterford will play Westmeath in the first game and Galway in their second group fixture. The team that finishes bottom of the group will play off in a relegation play off, but if a provincial winner was to finish bottom of the group they would be exempt from fighting against relegation.

Should a relegation game end in a draw, one period of extra time will be played and if the scores are still level a 30-metre free-kick shoot-out will decide the outcome of the game.

The first round of games in the round robin section of the competition will take place on Saturday, July 14th with the second round of games to be held a week later.