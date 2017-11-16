Nire maintain their SFC push

Champions The Nire marched on to the next round of this year’s Senior Football Championship on Sunday last when they easily accounted for Rathgormack at Fraher Field.

Benji Whelan’s side lost double All-Star hurler Jamie Barron with an injury after five minutes and management will be hoping that Barron will return to action sooner rather than later.

After just 10 minutes, The Nire were six points to the good, with Tom Barron and Shane Walsh kicking a brace of early scores while Seamus Lawlor and Conor Gleeson also got their names on the scoresheet.

Gavin Nugent opened Rathgormack’s account after 13 minutes and a minute later Conor Murray sent a good goalscoring opportunity wide of Diarmuid Murphy’s uprights.

Michael O’Gorman, Diarmuid Murphy (via a 45), Conor Gleeson and Shane Walsh landed further scores for the winners to extend their lead, but Rathgormack finished the half strongly. Jason Curry kicked a brace of late scores, along with a single from Conor Murray kicked one, while Michael O’Gorman replied for The Nire to leave them 0-11 to 0-4 ahead at the break.

The third quarter of this game mirrored the first half of the game as The Nire continued to kick scores at their ease.



Tholm Guiry and Seamus Lawlor kicked points before Michael Curry hit Rathgormack’s first of the half after 41 minutes, but points from Shane Walsh and Michael O’Gorman gave The Nire a 0-15 to 0-5 lead by the end of the third quarter.Rathgormack withdrew their starting full-back line during the second half but the scores kept going in. Kenny Brazil kicked a brace of scores in the last ten minutes and Conor Gleeson kicked one, with Robbie Flynn, Conor Murray and Jason Curry (a free) raising white flags for Rathgormack before Michael Curry added a consolation goal in injury-time.

The Nire: Diarmuid Murphy; Justin Walsh, Thomas O’Gorman, David Meehan; Seamus Lawlor, Shane Ryan, Jamie Barron; Craig Guiry, Tholm Guiry; Dermot Ryan, Michael O’Gorman, Dylan Guiry; Conor Gleeson, Shane Walsh, Tom Barron.

Substitutes: Jake Mulcahy for Jamie Barron (5 mins), Darren Guiry for Dermot Ryan, Kenny Brazil for Michael O’Gorman (both 44), Shane O’Meara for Tom Barron, Conal Mulcahy for Justin Walsh (both 50).

Scorers: Shane Walsh (0-4), Michael O’Gorman and Conor Gleeson (0-3 each), Seamus Lawlor and Kenny Brazil (0-2 each), Tom Barron (0-2; 0-1f) and Diarmuid Murphy (0-1 45).

Rathgormack: Padraig Hunt; Billy Power (Bally), Padraig Larkin, Michael Crotty; Jamie Kirwan, Michael Curry, Robbie Flynn; Jason Curry, Ronan Cahill; Billy Power (Cool), Paul Drohan, Brian Fogarty; Ronan Crotty, Conor Murray, Gavin Nugent.

Substitutes: Ciaran Fogarty for Billy Power (Bally) (37 mins), Stephen Curry for Brian Fogarty (39), Daniel Crotty for Michael Crotty, Liam Walsh for Padraig Larkin, Jack Nugent for Ronan Crotty (all 53), John Kirwan for Paul Drohan (55)

Scorers: Michael Curry (1-1), Jason Curry (0-3; 0-2f), Conor Murray (0-2), Gavin Nugent and Robbie Flynn (0-1 each).

Referee: Tommy O’Sullivan.