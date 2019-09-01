Pat’s win the Battle of the Saints

County under 19B Football Final

Saint Patrick’s/Naomh Brid 4-16

Saint Mary’s 2-4



In the battle of the two group sides Saint Patrick’s Naomh Brid (Sliabh gCua/Modeligo/Colligan/Kilgobinet) proved too strong for Saint Mary’s (Kill/Bunmahon/Kilmacthomas) at Fraher Field on Monday evening last in this year’s County under 19B football final.Both sides served up some good football and while the final score suggests the West Waterford side were considerably better than the mid county side, Saint Mary’s never gave up at any point over the course of the hour.



Saint Mary’s played without the services of Darragh Power who has played in the senior grade with Kilmacthomas and had he been available to his side, you have to wonder what way the game might have ended. While one player does not make a team, the loss of a player of the ability of the Kilmacthomas man comes as a major blow to any side.Early on it looked as if the Eastern side were going to make a bold bid for the title.Donal Queally put over an early point from a free but when the ball went down the other end John Devine, a younger brother of Tom, slotted past Colyn Power in the Saint Mary’s goal.This proved to be the first of four goals scored in the first 11 minutes at which point the side from the west held a 2-3 to 2-1 lead.

Ben Kirwan netted both of Saint Mary’s goals while James Walsh slotted home for the West Waterford side from the penalty spot.Saint Mary’s failed to score for the remainder of the opening half while at the other end James Walsh netted his second major score of the game Walsh.John Devine and Bernard Wright then had white flags waved as their side turned around with a 3-8 to 2-1 advantage.With the evenings drawing in fast in the last couple of weeks the lights at Fraher Field were turned on for the restart and over the following 30 minutes the West Waterford side again proved to be the better of the two when it came to taking the chances presented to them.

Saint Mary’s found it very difficult to keep the reins pulled on wing forward James Walsh who finished as top scorer for his side with 2-8 behind his name and John Devine at full forward who finished the game with 1-5.

The winner’s fourth goal came two minutes into stoppage time when John Devine played in Tadhg O’Gorman.