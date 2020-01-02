Waterford Ladies Football

Happy New Year

WLGFA would like to wish all of our members, sponsors and supporters a Happy New Year. Thanks also to the newspapers and journalists for their support. All were most helpful. A particular mention for Thomas Keane who was very facilitating towards the PRO team throughout the year.



Senior Player of the Year NomineesKaren McGrath – BallymacarbryRosie Landers – BallyduffKelly Ann Hogan – BallymacarbryU16 Player of the Year NomineesAine O’Neill – Kilrossanty BrickeysGretta Nugent – BallymacarbryCatherine Hynes – ShamrocksU16 Player of the All-Ireland Final NomineesBrid McMaugh – BallymacarbryRosie Ni Mhuiri – Kilrossanty BrickeysNeasa Nic Íomhair – Old ParishCongratulations to all the nominees. The winners will be announced on the 17th January at our medal presentation ceremony in the Greenway Manor Hotel.

Congratulations to Old Parish

A great crowd attended the recent Old Parish Ladies Football Club presentation night. They had a lovely gang from U6 all the way up to U16’s in attendance. Presenting medals to winning U12 and U14 teams, they also took the opportunity to mark the efforts and successes of their two club members Neasa Keevers and Kelly Johnson who were part of the successful 2019 U16 panel.

Senior county player, Caoimhe McGrath, presented medals (and chocolate Santys) to each girl on the night, sharing some of her own experiences of playing, along with some great words of encouragement to the girls and their families. Oíche iontach a bhí ann sa Sean Phobal. Go raibh míle maith agat to gach éinne a thug cabhair ar an oíche.

2020 Training Courses

February 1st – Level 1 Coaching Course (2 Day course) – Golden

February 1st – FUNdamentals Coaching Course (Foundation level course) – Kilmacthomas

February 9th – Youth Club Referee Course (1 Day including Blitz) – Carriganore

February 18th – Referee Level 2 Refresher Course – Viking Hotel Waterford

February 21st – Referee Level 2 Refresher Course – Lawlors Hotel, Dungarvan

2020 Ladies National League Fixtures

Waterford will kick-start their new season in the opening round of National League fixtures against 2019 league runners-up and TG4 All-Ireland Senior finalists Galway. The Connaught side will have home advantage.

Round 1: January 26th Galway v Waterford

Round 2: February 2nd Waterford v Donegal

Round 3: February 9th Mayo v Waterford

Round 4: February 23rd Waterford v Tipperary

Round 5: March 8th Waterford v Dublin

Round 6: March 22nd Westmeath v Waterford

Round 7: March 29th Cork v Waterford

Senior & U16 Medal Presentations

A celebration of Waterford Ladies football over the past 25 years will take place next on Friday, January 17 2020 at 7pm in the Greenway Manor Hotel. Tickets are priced at €35 and the dress code is smart casual.

Senior National league and U16 All-Ireland runner up medals will be presented on the night by our special guest and Hall of Fame recipient, our very own Marie Crotty-Wall.

A gathering of Past, Present and Future Stars…. Champagne and non-alcoholic complementary drinks on arrival, four course meal, themed photo booth and music on the night by DJ Liam O’Connor are just some of the highlights of what is sure to be a memorable evening. Book those tickets and get your dancing shoes on, you won’t want to miss this night!!!

For tickets contact Shirley 087 6224074 or Fiona 083 1803294. Tickets are limited, so book early.

