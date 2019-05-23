Waterford LGFA Notes
Munster Championship Action beckons
The next round of the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Senior Championship will be played between Cork & Waterford at Cork Institute of Technology on Sunday 26th May at 5pm. Waterford will be buoyed by the news announced last week that they led the way in the Division 2 team of the year selection, with seven players included. Well done to Goalkeeper Rosie Landers, captain Karen McGrath, Róisín Tobin, Emma Murray, Michelle Ryan, Division 2 Final Player of the Match Maria Delahunty and Aileen Wall.
WLGFA PLAYER PROFILE
EMMA MURRAY
Club: Comeragh Rangers
Sponsor: Cllr Seanie Power
Occupation: Student
Schools/College Attended: Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Waterford Institute of Technology
Sporting Achievements:
Club: 4 Minor A, 4 Munster B Shield
County: U14 B, U16 B Munster and All Ireland, Minor B Munster, Intermediate All Ireland 2015, Division 3 League 2016, Division 2 League 2019, Division 2 Team of the Year 2019
When & where did you start playing Ladies Football? Aged 7 in Rathgormack
Biggest influence on your football career: My parents and sisters
Sporting event you’d like to attend? The Olympics
Favourite moment in sport? Winning Giles Cup with WIT
Favourite Venue: Fraher Field
Favourite Ladies Footballer: Mairead Daly, Offaly
Most important skill in ladies football? The tackle
Sportsperson you’d most like to meet? Mo Salah
Toughest player to mark in training? KellyAnn Hogan
The ‘joker’ on the panel? Caoimhe McGrath
If you won the lotto you’d? Go on holidays
Favourite holiday destination: Chicago
Favourite Music: Little Mix
Favourite Film: The Greatest Showman
In ten years I hope to be: Able to make a decision.
7-a-side Ladies Football Dream Team: Rosie Landers, Megan Dunford, Rebecca Casey, Caragh McCarthy, Kate McGrath, Aoife Murray, Katie Murray
WLGFA PLAYER PROFILE
CORA MURRAY
Club: Comeragh Rangers
Sponsor: Cllr Seanie Power
Occupation: Student
Schools/College Attended: Rathgormack National School, Scoil Mhuire Greenhill
Sporting Achievements: County- U16B Munster and All Ireland, Minor B Munster, Div 2 League
When & where did you start playing Ladies Football? Age 7, Rathgormack
Biggest influence on your football career: My three sisters
Sporting event you’d like to attend? Olympics
Favourite moment in sport? Winning Senior A All Ireland with my school
Favourite Venue: W.I.T. Arena
Favourite Ladies Footballer: Michelle Ryan
Most important skill in ladies football? The kick pass
Toughest player to mark in training? Aileen Wall
The ‘joker’ on the panel? KellyAnn Hogan
If you won the lotto you’d buy? A car
Favourite holiday destination: Paris
Favourite Music: Little Mix
Favourite Film: The Maze Runner
In ten years I hope to be: In a career that I love
7-a-side Ladies Football Dream Team: Rosie Landers, Caoimhe McGrath, Mary Kate Curran, Emma Murray, Katie Murray, Angela McGuigan, Kellyann Hogan
One thing you may not know about me: I’m the triplets’ sister!
