Waterford LGFA Notes

Munster Championship Action beckons

The next round of the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Senior Championship will be played between Cork & Waterford at Cork Institute of Technology on Sunday 26th May at 5pm. Waterford will be buoyed by the news announced last week that they led the way in the Division 2 team of the year selection, with seven players included. Well done to Goalkeeper Rosie Landers, captain Karen McGrath, Róisín Tobin, Emma Murray, Michelle Ryan, Division 2 Final Player of the Match Maria Delahunty and Aileen Wall.

WLGFA PLAYER PROFILE

EMMA MURRAY

Club: Comeragh Rangers

Sponsor: Cllr Seanie Power

Occupation: Student

Schools/College Attended: Scoil Mhuire Greenhill, Waterford Institute of Technology

Sporting Achievements:

Club: 4 Minor A, 4 Munster B Shield

County: U14 B, U16 B Munster and All Ireland, Minor B Munster, Intermediate All Ireland 2015, Division 3 League 2016, Division 2 League 2019, Division 2 Team of the Year 2019

When & where did you start playing Ladies Football? Aged 7 in Rathgormack

Biggest influence on your football career: My parents and sisters

Sporting event you’d like to attend? The Olympics

Favourite moment in sport? Winning Giles Cup with WIT

Favourite Venue: Fraher Field

Favourite Ladies Footballer: Mairead Daly, Offaly

Most important skill in ladies football? The tackle

Sportsperson you’d most like to meet? Mo Salah

Toughest player to mark in training? KellyAnn Hogan

The ‘joker’ on the panel? Caoimhe McGrath

If you won the lotto you’d? Go on holidays

Favourite holiday destination: Chicago

Favourite Music: Little Mix

Favourite Film: The Greatest Showman

In ten years I hope to be: Able to make a decision.

7-a-side Ladies Football Dream Team: Rosie Landers, Megan Dunford, Rebecca Casey, Caragh McCarthy, Kate McGrath, Aoife Murray, Katie Murray



WLGFA PLAYER PROFILE

CORA MURRAY

Club: Comeragh Rangers

Sponsor: Cllr Seanie Power

Occupation: Student

Schools/College Attended: Rathgormack National School, Scoil Mhuire Greenhill

Sporting Achievements: County- U16B Munster and All Ireland, Minor B Munster, Div 2 League

When & where did you start playing Ladies Football? Age 7, Rathgormack

Biggest influence on your football career: My three sisters

Sporting event you’d like to attend? Olympics

Favourite moment in sport? Winning Senior A All Ireland with my school

Favourite Venue: W.I.T. Arena

Favourite Ladies Footballer: Michelle Ryan

Most important skill in ladies football? The kick pass

Toughest player to mark in training? Aileen Wall

The ‘joker’ on the panel? KellyAnn Hogan

If you won the lotto you’d buy? A car

Favourite holiday destination: Paris

Favourite Music: Little Mix

Favourite Film: The Maze Runner

In ten years I hope to be: In a career that I love

7-a-side Ladies Football Dream Team: Rosie Landers, Caoimhe McGrath, Mary Kate Curran, Emma Murray, Katie Murray, Angela McGuigan, Kellyann Hogan

One thing you may not know about me: I’m the triplets’ sister!