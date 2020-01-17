Ballygunner Hurling Club –‘The Chaser ‘

On February 8th next Ballygunner Hurling Club brings the hugely popular ‘The Chaser’ to the Woodlands Hotel .This show is attracting audiences of all ages which is no surprise.

The show has all the ingredients to ensure everyone will be entertained and have a great night out while contributing to the fundraising efforts of Ballygunner Hurling Clubs Capital Programme.

The launch night took place last Thursday in Jack Meade’s and a large attendance enjoyed hearing from the marketing experts Pallas Marketing on how the show runs, the fun attaching to the night and a trial run with Pauric Mahony got the crowd going.

What was clear from the launch night is this is a Hi Tech professional show with big money on offer for those lucky contestants and a superb nights entertainment for all the family .



Contestants will be drawn from the audience and answer seven questions with four possible answers values from €100 to €1000 respectively.The questions in red being the milestones – the contestant must choose after each question if the wish to bank the amount won or take another question. Contestants have two lifelines ‘Ask the Audience’and ‘Take One’ which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used once.

Contestants then take the amount they have won to face ‘The Chaser’. They start on step five and The Chaser starts on step seven.The Chaser will offer 150 per cent of the amount won to take a step nearer or 30 per cent of the amount won to take a step nearer home. The objective of The Chaser is to catch up with the contestant and stop them from winning!

Ballygunner Hurling Club wish to thank the companies to date who have agreed to exhibit at the event namely; Brooklyn Restaurant, Oliver Murphy Insurance Brokers, O’Sullivan Scanlon Brazil Accountants, STS, Hartley People and Clannad Care, Caulfields Supervalu, Phelans Pharmacy, Woodpecker Tiles and Flooring, Michael Flynn Construction, The Riverside Cottage and WorkLAB.

We also would like to extend our gratitude to the numerous advertisers whose business will be promoted on the night and via the clubs social media platforms, the support from business and people in general has been superb.Note tickets for this exciting event are on sale now at only €20 with a discounted ‘family ticket’ at €60.They are selling fast so contact Liam Murphy today on 086 8500398 or any club member to reserve your place at this exciting night.