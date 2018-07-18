Carton on fire as Deise Girls Keep Championship Alive

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship

Waterford 2-11

Limerick 0-15

Waterford held onto record a vital two point victory over Limerick in round three of the All-Ireland senior camogie championship.Having lost their opening two games to Galway and Kilkenny this was a must win encounter for Waterford and the Déise girls didn’t disappoint.Not for the first time De La Salle’s Berth Carton turned in a match winning performance hitting 1-10 of her sides’ total.Carton’s silken skills were evident from pillar to post in this game with her scoring prowess the difference between the teams.

Waterford won the toss and opted to take advantage of the breeze blowing towards the town end at Walsh Park.The sun drenched and parched pitch did pose difficulties for both teams but the home side was anxious to make their advantage pay.Two opening half goals from Beth Carton and Kaiesha Tobin gave Waterford the advantage that they never relinquished despite a spirited effort by the Limerick Ladies

Limerick’s star player Niamh Mulcahy and Beth Carton both shared the opening four points with the teams’ level 0-2 apiece after five minutes.A lovely Lorraine Bray pass allowed Carton to shoot her opening point from play to nudge Waterford ahead a minute later. In the 10th minute Annie Fitzgerald careered through the centre of the Limerick defence before finding Beth Carton with a pin-point pass, Carton billowing the net from close range, 1-3 to 0-2.The response from the visitors was almost immediate with Dearbhla Egan having her path to goal illegally halted by Waterford’s last defender Áine Lyng.

Niamh Mulcahy pointed the resulting free with Lyng earning a yellow card.Goal number two arrived after 13 minutes when a long ball in from Annie Fitzgerald was flicked on by Beth Carton into the path of the inrushing Kaiesha Tobin who finishing calmly to the net. Carton added a further free, 2-4 to 0-2 after 15 minutesThe pace of the Limerick attack was beginning to cause problems for the home defence with the Shannon siders outscoring their hosts 0-5 to 0-1 in the second quarter. Niamh Mulcahy hit three of these with Dearbhla Egan and Karen O’Leary also on target.A single Beth Carton free in reply as Waterford led 2-8 to 0-8 at the break.Ten first half wides restricted the home teams advantage.It was looking like a shoot-out between Beth Carton and Niamh Mulcahy with the respective sharp shooters unerring from placed balls with Waterford maintaining their three point advantage with just a quarter to play, 2-9 to 0-12.

Niamh Mulcahy pointed from play in the 50th minute to reduce their deficit to just two points. Just moments later Sibheal Harney was dismissed for what appeared a harsh second yellow card.Significantly Niamh Mulcahy was wide with the resulting free from the side-line.Displaying great leadership Beth Carton positioned herself on the wing to gather Ciara Jackman’s puck-out, drawing the foul and nailing the free that followed, 2-10 to 0-13. Limerick was attacking in waves now with Sarah Carey just wide with a goal effort after 57 minutes. Points from Niamh Mulcahy and Rebecca Delee brought Limerick to within a point of their opponents heading into injury time.

With Limerick full-back Muireann Creamer also getting her marching orders for a second bookable offence in injury time, fittingly Beth Carton bisected the posts with the resulting free.