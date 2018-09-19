Clonea Power into Final

Clonea breeze past 14 man Ballyduff

Clonea 5-13

Ballyduff Lower 0-09

Brian Flannery Reports

Reigning champions Clonea had an easier than anticipated route back to the East Waterford Intermediate hurling final with a 19 point demolition of Ballyduff Lower in the semi-final.

Ballyduff Lower who caused a surprise when ousting unbeaten Ballygunner in the previous round was no match for Clonea in front of a good crowd at Walsh Park on Saturday last.

The Ger Harris managed side were left with a numerical disadvantage with the dismissal of half-back Marcus Millea after only 9 minutes of play making the task even more difficult for the long odds Ballyduff side.Clonea on this form will go into the final against Erins Own as favourites and in fine fettle. Former All-Ireland U-21 medallist Willie Hahessy played the free role to perfection in defence snuffing out danger when the need arose. Elsewhere the firepower of Billy Power, Conor Dalton and Sean Clancy was too hot for their under-siege opponents.

The opening goal for the winners arrived after 6 minutes when Billy Power gathered Martin Whelan’s long delivery before shooting to the net off the underside of the cross-bar from an acute angle, 1-1 to nil. Points from Jack Lyons and Jack Kennedy reduced the margin to the minimum just before the sending off. Martin Power’s march on the Ballyduff Lower goal was brought to a halt by a dangerous tackle from Millea which resulted in referee Anthony Fitzgerald brandishing the red card.



Ballyduff battled well in the opening half despite their numerical disadvantage with Jack Lyons in particular carrying their scoring threat. The difference between the sides was a mere 2 points approaching the break. However in first half injury time Conor Dalton managed to flick a line-ball from Jason Gleeson to the net for Clonea’s second major and a more substantial 2-5 to 0-6 half-time lead.Clonea completely dominated the second period with early points from Billy Power (2) and Conor Dalton extending their lead to 8 points, 2-8 to 0-6 by the 40th minute. Ronan Dunphy replied with a point for Ballyduff however when Sean Clancy cracked goal number 3 to the net after 42 minutes many in the stand were heading for the exit, 3-8 to 0-7.Conor Dalton had his second green flagger after 47 minutes with the rout completed when Ciaran Power had goal number 5 in the 52nd minute, 5-9 to 0-9.Points in succession from Ciaran Power, Robbie Flynn, Billy Power, Sean Clancy and Robbie Power completed an impressive afternoon from the men wearing their traditional green and white sash jerseys.Ballyduff did have an opportunity to add a consolation goal to their tall when Jack Lyons was fouled close to goal however Calum Lyons penalty was saved by Stephen Power and cleared to safety.