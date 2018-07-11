Clonea Powered to Victory with Late Goal

Easrtern Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clonea 3-14

Ferrybank 2-15

Brian Flannery Reports

An injury time goal from former county minor Billy Power snatched a late victory for Clonea to maintain their unbeaten run the East Waterford Intermediate hurling championship.Played on an arid like pitch at Walsh Park on Saturday last it was Ferrybank who looked the likely winners when they hit the front seven minutes into the second half and held that lead right up until Billy Power’s late match winning goal.

This was an entertaining game despite the searing heat during what at this stage is one of Ireland’s longest ever heat waves.

The rock hard surface however did make the bounce of the ball difficult to judge for all the players and referee Michael Wadding took the wise decision to allow water breaks in both halves.

Clonea made the better start with Jason Gleeson directing matters from centre-field while also proving accurate from placed balls.

Wearing the Rathgormack colours of Green and Red jerseys Clonea had the games’ opening goal in the seventh minute when Aaron Glesson placed Conor Dalton to goal at the Keane’s Road end, 1-3 to 0-2. Jason Gleeson added a free a minute later to extend their advantage to five points.

Ferrybank needed to get up and running and were handed the perfect opportunity following a penalty award as John Ahern was felled in the large parallelogram.

Cormac O’Driscoll’s low shot was well saved by Stephen Power but the Clonea goalkeeper was powerless to prevent Robbie Carew from finishing to the net from the rebound, 1-4 to 1-2.

Sam Lawless was now dominating on the forty with Ferrybank far more threatening in attack. With Clonea still in the asendency leading 1-8 to 1-5 Billy Power surprisingly opted to shoot for goal from a 25m free but his effort was saved and cleared to safety. Ferrybank hit three in a row from Sam Lawless, Robbie Carew and Cormac O’Driscoll (f) to send the teams to the dressing on level terms, 1-8 apiece.Michael Curry had Clonea’s second major attack after 32 minutes when Sean Clancy did well to find his teammate unmarked in front of goal, 2-8 to 1-9. Aaron Gleeson and Shane O’Sullivan exchanged points but the momentum shifted when the bounce of the ball deceived the Clonea defence with John Ahern pouncing to flick the ball to the net, 2-10 to 2-09 to the Ferrybank men in their change navy strip after 37 minutes.

Cormac O’Driscoll converted every opportunity that came his way in the second period converting six opportunities from placed balls to keep Ferrybank’s noses in front. Jason and Aaron Gleeson both raised a pair of white flaggers to make sure Clonea stayed within touching distance throughout the second half.

Just when it looked that Ferrybank had done enough, Clonea struck late when substitute Michael Sexton’s long ball was latched onto by Billy Power who made no mistake crashing the ball to the net and sealing the victory.