De La Salle crowned Champions

All-Ireland Camogie 7s

De La Salle defeated Waterford rivals Gailltir 4-5 to 3-5 in the All Ireland 7s camogie final at Kilmacud Crokes on Saturday evening. De La Salle finished runners-up in 2018 but Beth Carton got her hands on the cup this time around.

Star forwards Carton and Abby Flynn raised green flags in a repeat of last year’s county final while Annie Fitzgerald and Ann Corcoran goaled for Gailltir. De La Salle saw off Carnmore, Eyrecourt, Oliver Plunketts/Eoghan Rua and Kilmacud Crokes to reach the all-Waterford decider.

