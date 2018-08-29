De la Salle’s Five Star Show

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

De La Salle 5-17

Mount Sion 1-16

Brian Flannery Reports

De La Salle had 11 points to spare over neighbours Mount Sion in last Sunday afternoon’s Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final at Walsh Park.

A purple patch midway through the second half where the Gracedieu side hit 2-2 without reply from the 40th to the 44th minutes turning a three-point advantage into an 11-point lead heading into the final quarter, which effectively decided this game.The opening was tense and tight and while Mount Sion had the advantage of the breeze in the opening 30 minutes they struggled to gain the upper hand. The Monastery men frequently elected to go short with their puck outs but often failed to break the opposite 45-metre line with the second ball.

A goal from Shane Ryan in the 10th minute gave De La Salle the early advantage to send them 1-3 to 0-2 ahead.

Austin Gleeson and Shane Ryan exchanged points before four in succession from ‘Sion levelled the game (1-4 to 0-7) by the end of the first quarter. Included in this quartet of Mount Sion scores were three superb line balls from the former Hurler of the Year.



De La Salle finished the half stronger with points from Eddie Barrett, Cormac McCann and Shane McNulty. Mount Sion registered one further first half point from Stephen Roche to leave his side trailing by 1-7 to 0-8 at the break.Goals win games and De La Salle added four majors in the second half. Eddie Meaney found himself unmarked when a long delivery came his way and the former county minor calmly finished to the net after 40 minutes (2-11 to 0-10). Meaney then provided the assist for Paidi Nevin to shoot to the top right hand corner of the net at the town end in the 44th minute to make it 3-12 to 0-10. After 50 minutes following a searing run by Shane McNulty which drew the remaining defensive cover, Cormac McCann hit goal number four, 4-13 to 0-14.Austin Gleeson who was in fine form on Sunday, did all he could with a defiant display which yielded 1-11 in total over the 60 minutes. In the 58th minute, Gleeson converted a penalty after he was fouled himself and goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien did well to stop another goal bound effort from Gleeson before the end.

In injury-time substitute Thomas Douglas capped off an impressive performance when the youngster shot low to the net despite the despairing efforts of Ian O’Regan. Safely into the semi-finals where they’ll face Abbeyside, De La Salle look best equipped to challenge Ballygunner for this year’s title. Shaun O’Brien was excellent in goal and his long deliveries proved difficult for the opposition to deal with. Shane McNulty and Tom Moran were outstanding in defence with Eddie Barrett particularly effective in midfield. Eddie Meaney, Cormac McCann and Shane Ryan all took their scores well. Mount Sion had a third of last of last year’s minor team in action here that should benefit from their senior experience this season. However, it was their more seasoned campaigners like Austin Gleeson, Martin F O’Neill, Owen Whelan and Stephen O’Neill who provided most resistance on this occasion.