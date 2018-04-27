Deise Push Cork All the Way

Munster Senior Camogie Championship

Waterford 0-11

Cork 1-12



Thomas Keane Reports

Eight members of the Cork side which dethroned Kilkenny in last September’s All-Ireland Final started for the Rebelettes in their Championship opener at glorious Modeligo on Saturday afternoon last, where they were pushed all the way by Waterford.

Waterford had every right to be disappointed as the vast majority of the sizeable attendance felt that the hosts were on the end of some very harsh officiating, including the awarding of a dubious penalty 11 minutes into the second half, which resulted in the only goal of the game.

The reigning All-Ireland Champions finished this game with 14 players but the sending off of wing back Aileen Sheehan came four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the second half, too late for Waterford to use their numerical advantage to the full.

The two sides over the course of the hour proved to be evenly matched and on another day it wouldn’t have come as a surprise if the home side advanced to the next phase of the competition.



In the first half the sides were locked together three times and even in the second half, Cork could never break free of the Waterford challenge and never really capitalised on hitting the game’s only goal.It was Cork that opened the brighter of the two sides with points from Orla Cotter and Orla Cronin by the seventh minute but Waterford hit back with a brace of frees by top scorer Beth Carton within 60 seconds of each other to draw the sides level.Cronin and Carton swapped scores in a three minute spell either side of the midway point in the first half, but Cork would add the next two scores through Amy O’Connor and Orla Cronin from a ’45 to put the Rebellettes two in front with under ten minutes remaining. .But Waterford would finish the half strong and two more Beth Carton frees on 26 and 28 minutes ensured that the sides would head to the dressing rooms locked at five points each.

Waterford started the second half brightly with a Beth Carton free putting her side ahead for the first time.

Points from Orla Cronin and Deirdre Fahy followed before Cronin put two over in a three-minute spell to put Cork back in front.

On 41 minutes, Amy O’Connor went to the ground as she made her way towards the Waterford goal.

From the sideline it looked as if she stumbled and the referee vexed the Waterford support by giving a free but then changed his mind to award a penalty which goalkeeper Aoife Murray finished to the net to give her side a 1-8 to 0-7 lead.

Waterford hit back with points from Beth Carton, Deirdre Fahy and another from Carton to leave just Murray’s goal between the sides with eight minutes to play.

Cork hit the next three scores, two from Cronin and one from O’Connor to pit them 1-11 to 0-10 in front with the hour played.

However, Waterford refused to throw in the towel and Beth Carton made it a one score difference with a converted free on 61, but Cork ensured that victory would be theirs as Orla Cronin put over the last score of the game six minutes into stoppage time.