Deise Set for Longest Road

Munster Senior Hurling Championship

(Clare v Waterford, Cusack Park, Sunday, 3.30pm)

My eyebrows adjusted into Roger Moore-like territory when Derek McGrath made the following claim roughly halfway through our interview at the Granville Hotel on Friday morning last. “At the end of the day, you’re judged by what you do on the field with the players, the work you do and the amount you put into it and that bond, as Austin (Gleeson) said during the week (on Newstalk’s ‘Off The Ball’) is unbreakable. And that’s the way it is and that’s the way it has to be. All the pundits that have predicted that we won’t be in the top three (at the end of the Munster Championship round robin series)…well, if we’re not, it’ll be only verifying what they have said. But if we do, I think it will be our greatest achievement by the management over the five years I’ve been in charge, to get one of the top three spots, I really do. Forget getting to the All-Ireland Final. Forget the League Final, forget the beaten League Finals or Munster Finals or beating Kilkenny for the first time in 58 years. Achieving one of the three spots will be a really, really significant achievement for this team, and it’s something we’re targeting.”



As my eyebrows returned to their regular resting position, the next question was obvious: why place such a potential achievement above reaching an All-Ireland Final, a stage the Deisemen have only graced on six previous occasions (2008, 1963, 1959, 1957, 1948 and 1938)?“Because you’re coming off the back of last year, you’re coming off the back of huge expectancy. I think we’ve put our eggs into one basket this year, let’s be honest, the Championship basket, and we want to see if we can produce under that type of pressure where we’ve channelled everything towards the Championship.”McGrath added: “And I think history will show you something too. Whether it’s ’48, ’57, ’59, ’63 and 2008 – a nine-year gap between our last two All-Ireland Final appearances, the year after a big run for a county where the quest for a breakthrough is so sought after and where there’s such a longing to bridge that gap, history will show you that it’s been more difficult for (Waterford) teams to follow on the relevant hype. We spent a winter fundraising and in touch with each other all the time, as players and management, there was no kind of break whatsoever and with that in mind, having been together so much between October and December, the League campaign proved very energy sapping. We’d been selling calendars in the autumn and into the winter because we felt, as a management, that we had to do everything we could to ensure the lads got the holiday they deserved so there was a little bit of an energy sap, I felt, in terms of everyone’s type of dynamism and what we could all bring to things during the League. I feel there’s been a refreshing and re-energising of the group ahead of the Championship and that’s our hope, that’s our absolute hope and our belief as well.”

We’re speaking two days before the opening weekend of the remodelled provincial series and therefore discussed the trip to Cusack Park without the knowledge that the Deise would sit third in the group this week without even pucking a ball.

A win in Ennis next Sunday, coupled with the prospect of a deflated Tipperary encountering difficulties against a buoyed Cork could go a long way to determining who’s still downing the protein shakes down south post June 17th.

But Clare, particularly in the closing 10 minutes of normal time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, suggested that feeding ball aplenty to a liberated Tony Kelly could pose the Waterford defence with a problem or two this Sunday afternoon.

Equally, McGrath & Co will not have ignored Clare’s shelling 2-17 from play, ironically, the same number of scores (albeit all points in Galway’s instance) that Waterford conceded from play in last September’s All-Ireland Final.

For the record, Waterford conceded the following scores from play in last year’s Championship: 0-13 v Cork, 1-11 v Wexford, 1-10 v Kilkenny, 0-07 v Offaly and 0-14 v Cork, an average of just under 13 scores per game). Repeat that feat this time around and the Deisemen will almost certainly be in the shakedown for the MacCarthy Cup.

And League form is already proving difficult to gauge as an accurate barometer of what to expect over the next month.

For example, Cork were light years better on Sunday last than they were a few months back, Tipperary appear to have a mini-identity crisis, Limerick have held firm on the back of promotion while Dublin have excelled despite two heart-breaking defeats.

Galway did what they had to do against Offaly, Kilkenny have ripped up few trees despite back to back victories while both Wexford and Clare know they can produce steadier displays than they did last weekend. Waterford enter the fray this weekend with only victory on their minds, while the commentariat watches on and hopes for a statement of intent from the men in white and blue. Nothing produced by the other contenders thus far suggests that Waterford shouldn’t figure in the provincial and All-Ireland mix-up. But now the sliothar is firmly in their court. It’s time to come out swinging.

“The last two or three years, when we’ve gone really well in the League, we’ve taken that form into the Championship but, for us, the sustainability of that approach this year was questionable. And when you look at how Dublin played against Kilkenny, that would certainly hearten you from that perspective but again, I don’t think any of us who are in the game are really surprised by the way Dublin played and that’s now downplaying Kilkenny: it was Parnell Park, it was a Dublin team with some serious athletes and hurlers and just because a team has been under the radar for the last few years doesn’t mean that they haven’t been developing all the time, so yeah, for us there’s a mixture of nervousness, anticipation, excitement and wonder, even in terms of how we’ll go or how we mightn’t go: you’re talking about all the different emotions that pertain in the build-up to a match but it’s mostly a sense of excitement, I have to say, based on that the Championship has finally arrived, and we’re really looking forward to it.”



Did the post-League ‘heroes to zeroes’ perception perpetuated across a range of media platforms during the Spring in any way perturb the Waterford manager?“People live in the now and that can lead to some fickle analysis,” he replied. “And to all and sundry, with Walsh Park out of the equation, but this isn’t how we’re approaching the next few weeks ourselves, Ennis in the first round, followed by Limerick for two subsequent Sundays and Thurles on the last Sunday represents the draw from hell. We ended up ultimately winning more matches than Cork and lost one less match than Clare in the overall context of the League, while the All-Ireland champions and League champions were down in 1B and there wasn’t a bother on them in terms of their approach to the Championship. Maybe it’s a more localised approach at times which can fuel certain debates, but in saying that it’s something that we’re well used to at this stage…and the balance for us between 1A and 1B is different. Now it might be thrown at me, you know, in terms of a poor Championship, if we have one, that the poor League campaign will be factored into that sort of reasoning but to me, if things don’t go well for us over the next month, it’ll be down to the fact that Limerick, Cork, Tipp and Clare were better than us on given days as opposed to us having a poor League campaign. I really felt the sustainability of what we’d done over the past three years was impossible to sustain ahead of this year’s Championship and I don’t know where we’d be if we’d gone down the route of training like we had over the three previous Christmas/January periods. We’ve taken a chance with it but it’s a plan, it’s our plan and we’re determined to make the best of it”