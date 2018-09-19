Erin’s Own Advance with Ease



Erins Own 1-16

Dunhill 1-06

Brian Flannery Reports

Erins Own will meet Clonea in the divisional intermediate hurling final for a second year running after the city side proved too good for a disappointing Dunhill outfit.While the victory for Erins Own may not have been a huge surprise; the 10 point winning margin is certain to have raised eyebrows.Dunhill had looked impressive in their quarter-final victory over Portlaw but they never raised a gallop here against an impressive Erins Own side. The loss of Eamonn Murphy from the starting line-up to injury reduced the potency of the Dunhill attack but their general flatness in this game will have disappointed their supporters and manager Niall Dunphy. Erins Own showed far greater energy and much more intensity in their play. With the considerable physical presence in their full-forward of Darragh Flynn, Eoin Morrissey and Josh Byrne the Erins Own tactic of launching as many high balls towards the Dunhill square quickly paid dividends.



A long ball from the outstanding Conor Byrne was caught by Josh Byrne who shot low to the net after just 40 seconds. The scoring rate was low in the opening half with Tommy Warring (3), Josh Byrne and Darragh Flynn all landing points while a subdued Dunhill managing just 3 opening half points from Cillian Bonnar and Briany Dunbar (2). Kenny Furlong did superbly well to curb the influence of Dunhill’s talisman Shane Casey with Conor Byrne giving a man of the match performance from the pivotal centre-back position. The Poleberry men were good value for their 1-5 to 0-3 half-time advantage.Erins Own managed by Mick Mahony completely dominated the third quarter and deservedly led by 10 points, 1-11 to 0-4 by the 46th minute. Jamie Finnerty was revelling in his half-forward role with Josh Byrne and Darragh Flynn continuing to cause havoc for their opponents.Dunhill were now desperate for scores with Shane Casey having a 20m free saved on 47 minutes. Conor Byrne was temporarily off the field for treatment on a cut when Shane Casey slipped his marker to drive low to the net in the 49th minute, 1-11 to 1-4. However this fillip failed to ignite the Dunhill challenge and it was the men in saffron and blue that finished the stronger. Tommy Warring and Shane Casey exchanged points before three in a row from Warring (2) and Josh Byrne pushed the eventual winners lead back to 10 points.Briany Dunbar converted a 65 in garbage time with fittingly the ever reliable Tommy Warring firing over the final point of the day in injury time before referee Michael O’Brien brought proceedings to a halt.Erins Own half-back line of Aaron Kennedy, Conor Byrne and Mark Shanahan proved impenetrable with Kenny Furlong also dominating his square. Tommy Warring showed plenty of class throughout the game while Josh Byrne, Darragh Flynn, Jamie Finnerty and Adam Byrne all excelled in attack.