FAGAN POINTS DE LA SALLE TO VICTORY

COUNTY SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

De La Salle 2-15

Passage 1-12

Brian Flannery Reports

De La Salle consolidated their position on top of Group C with an impressive six points victory over Passage in round two. The Gracedieu side had trailed by three points when Sam Flynn netted a second goal for De La Salle to level the game with 20 minutes to play. With the momentum now firmly with the Brian Phelan managed side, De La Salle completely dominated the closing stages, outscoring their opponents 0-7 to 0-1 over the remaining 20 odd minutes of play.



Incessant heavy rainfall made little difference to the perfectly manicured surface at Walsh Park and while Passage enjoyed the wind advantage in the opening half it was De La Salle whom was quickest off the mark.Eddie Meaney, following a Jack Fagan assist, had the ball in the net inside the opening minute for the games’ opening score. Unfortunately, the young De La Salle player shipped a heavy challenge moments later and had to be replaced after just four minutes by Paidi Nevin. Despite points from Killian Fitzgerald and Niall O’Keeffe it was De La Salle in command. Jack Fagan was impressive with midfielders Eddie Barrett and Adam Farrell both in fine form and dictating the early play with De La Salle leading 1-5 to 0-2 after just 10 minutes. Passage however rallied mainly thanks to the outstanding play of Killian Fitzgerald who hit five out of six points before the break with a single from Jack Fagan in reply to leave De La Salle with the advantage 1-6 to 0-7 at the break.

Michael Doherty did well to make a last ditch save after the restart to prevent Niall O’Keeffe a goal at the expense of a point with goalkeeper Shaun O’Brien beaten. Eddie Barrett and Killian Fitzgerald exchanged minors before Passage did goal, and what a superb goal it was. Precision passing from Killian Fitzgerald and Pa Walsh put Richard Hurley through on goal, jinking past the last defender before shaking the rain from the net, 1-9 to 1-7 putting Passage ahead for the time in the game after 36 minutes. Sam Flynn replied with a De La Salle point but two fantastic efforts from Killian Fitzgerald, one from the side-line off his left-hand side and a second following a botched puck-out had Passage looking good leading 1-11 to 1-8 with 38 minutes elapsed.

However, moments later Sam Flynn whipped the ball through a forest of players after the Passage failed to clear Cormac McCann’s cross-field ball, 1-11 to 2-8.



De La Salle controlled affairs from there to the final whistle adding a further seven points to the scoreboard.Jack Fagan accounted for five of these late scores, with a single point from Killian Fitzgerald in reply.Michael Doherty, Shane McNulty and Sam Flynn were outstanding for the winners with Jack Fagan their clear man of the match.David Jones, Noel Connors and Killian Fitzgerald all performed well despite this defeat.