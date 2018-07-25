Fenor Denied by Late Cunningham Free

Fenor 0-14

De La Salle 0-14



Brian Flannery Reports

Fenor and De La Salle played out an exciting draw in round four of the East Waterford Intermediate hurling championship on Saturday night last at Walsh Park.

An injury time point from Brian Cunningham earned the Gracedieu based side a draw and a share of the points.

For all bar five minutes, Fenor led in this game and looked the more likely winners throughout, only to be held at the death.

Without a win this season Fenor needed a positive result here and began the game in impressive fashion.



Fergal Whelan, John Flynn and Jim Halley were impressive in defence while Ciaran Kirwan gave a commanding display at centre-field particularly in the opening half.In attack the Fenor/Kill combination side was led superbly by Conor Rockett and Mikey Nicholls. Half way through the opening 30 minutes Fenor led by two points 0-6 to 0-4 with Ciaran Kirwan responsible for half to his side’s total. De La Salle goalkeeper Donal Carey produced a fabulous diving save to deny Conor Rockett a goal after 19 minutes at the expense of a sixty five, which Fenor goalkeeper Niall Power sent left and wide.

Mikey Nicholls pounced for his second point of the day moments later to extend the Fenor advantage to three points, 0-7 to 0-4 with 21 minutes gone. De La Salle gradually began to work their way into the game and three points on the trot from Brian Cunningham, Evan Whelan and Kevin Hennessy levelled matters approaching the break. Two late first half points from Mikey Nicholls and Conor Rockett helped Fenor to lead 0-9 to 0-7 at the end of the first 30 minute period.

Just seconds into the second half Conor Rockett caught a puck-out before turning and booming a point from distance. Shortly after Rockett again converted a close-in free after Ollie St. John was obstructed on route to goal to increase the Fenor lead, 0-11 to 0-7. De La Salle switched Sean Carton to centre-back and introduced both Colm Morris and Eoin Casey into the fray in an attempt to wrestle the momentum back in their favour. The city men responded and hit six of the next seven points to take the lead for the first time by the 55th minute.



Brian Cunningham (3), Evan Whelan and Kevin Hennessy all bisected the posts with a single Conor Rockett free in reply for the Fenor men. Ciaran Kirwan (now at full-forward) broke a high delivery for substitute Mike Dunphy to shoot an equaliser on the stroke of full-time. When Kirwan was hauled down in front of goal deep in injury time, Conor Rockett did the necessary from the 20m line and Fenor looked to win their first game of the year. However there was just enough time on the clock for Brian Cunningham to point from a free after Evan Whelan was fouled to ensure the points was shared.