Grounds For Discussion…

After all the printed and broadcasted words regarding a ground a great many us have enormous affection for, the planning application for the redevelopment of Walsh Park has been lodged by the Waterford County Board.

In the site notice which was erected on June 28th, the Board proposes the following works:

* The demolition of all on-site buildings with the exception of the Slievekeale Road (South) Stand,

* A new western boundary wall (on Keane’s Road) complete with turnstile housings, ticket office and exit gates,

* New sanitary and concession accommodation at the Keane’s Road end of the ground,

* A new open seated stand to replace the current North Bank,

* A new uncovered stand at the North East corner of the ground (nearest the Jute Factory) along with new sanitary accommodation,

* A new two-storey dressing room and administration building at the Eastern (City) end of the ground, with new sanitary and concession accommodation at the South East corner and

* A new southern boundary wall at the South East corner, complete with turnstile housing, ticket office and entrance gates.

The redevelopment project is due to take 12 months to complete and upon completion, the ground will have 9,630 seats, a terrace capacity of 5,700, along with 38 spaces for wheelchair patrons.

“We’ve been working on this for over two years,” County Secretary Pat Flynn told The Munster Express. “There’s been a wide range of discussions about the project, at Board level, with the Munster Council, Croke Park and Government bodies …

