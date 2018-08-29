Gunners Maintain the Drive for five

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final

Ballygunner 1-16

Roanmore 1-13

Brian Flannery at Walsh Park

Champions and title favourites Ballygunner progressed to a Senior Hurling semi-final meeting with Passage having overcome a stern test from Roanmore at Walsh Park on Sunday last.

Level at the break, Ballygunner upped the pace on resumption hand had established a comfortable looking eight-point advantage heading towards the finish line with less than 10 minutes to play. Roanmore weren’t ready to throw the towel in and hit 1-2 in succession to reduce the margin to a single goal with the champions happy to hear the referee Tommy O’Sullivan sound the final whistle.

Roanmore with the aid of the breeze in the opening half were quickly into their stride. Daniel Murphy and Emmet O’Toole (via two frees) had early points to give the sky blues the advantage.

Pauric Mahony pointed a free and the champions hit the front when Brian O’Sullivan bundled the ball over the goal line after Jack Chester had initially done very well to deny Peter Hogan a goal (1-1 to 0-3 after nine minutes).



Mikey Mahony, Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan all hit points with Eamonn Power and Emmet O’Toole replying to leave Ballygunner leading 1-5 to 0-5 on the quarter hour.Roanmore displayed great attitude and work rate to hunt down their vaunted opponents. Chris Dempsey and Dale Hayes were tigerish in the full-back line with Eamonn Power and Brian Nolan impressive outside them. While Frank McGrath and Eoin Madigan held their own at centre-field only Gavin O’Brien regularly threatened the Ballygunner posts. Colm Burke landed a point from play before three pointed frees in succession from Gavin O’Brien put Roanmore 0-9 to 1-4 ahead approaching the break. Crucially ‘Gunners talisman Pauric Mahony pointed two frees in injury time to level matters by half-time on 1-6 to 0-9