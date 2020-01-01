Hart Woe for De La Salle

Harty Cup Quarter-Final

Midleton CBS 2-17

De La Salle College 2-8

This quarter final was a repeat of last year’s final and the outcome was the same as the East Cork side got the better of De La Salle. The winners, who were able to call on six of the starting fifteen that won last year’s final, led 1-9 to 1-6 at the break, but they produced a powerful second half performance to see them through.

De La Salle opened the scoring with a Patrick Fitzgerald point but Midleton were soon into their stride with a brace from Ryan McCarthy and points from Sean Walsh, Cathal Hickey and Jack McGann to lead 05-01 after just nine minutes.



On ten minutes De La Salle struck the game’s opening goal as Reuben Halloran and Sean Burke played a one two and the De La Salle club man made no mistake in despatching past Brion Saunderson in the Midleton goal. On 13 minutes the spectators witnessed a score that will hardly be bettered at the famous ground over the course of this year.Midleton were awarded a free in 60 metres from goal. Free taker Ryan McCarthy stood over the ball and it looked as if it was a gimme for the Killeagh club man, but he failed to lift the ball correctly and rather than wait for a player to run in its direction and strike it he whipped on the ball from which he got enough elevation and distance to see his effort go between the De La Salle uprights.

De La Salle’s best players Halloran and Fitzgerald followed up with points to level the match (0-6 to 1-3).Eight minutes out from the break Isaak Walsh set up full forward Jack McGann for Midleton’s goal of the game which put them three in front. Points from Sam Quirke, Ryan McCarthy and Sean Walsh helped stretch their lead heading into the break, but late points from Tom Gallagher and Halloran left three between the sides at the interval.

On three occasions in the third quarter the Midleton held a five-points lead and with 17 minutes remaining they found themselves 1-13 to 1-8 in front.

However, De La Salle sub Tom Gallagher, who replaced Mickey Cummins, broke through the Midleton defence and riffled to the net to leave just two between the sides (1-13 to 2-8).

That was De La Salle’s last score however and Midleton finished in the ascendancy.

Isaak Walsh, Cathal Hickey and Sam Quirke all raised white flags and five minutes from time Noel Cahill was picked out by Ryan McCarthy who finished past Mark Kilgannon for a second goal for the Cork side.In added time Sam Quirke limped out of the game, while De La Salle finished the game a man down after Mark Fitzgerald was red carded late on.