Impressive Waterford off to a flyer

U16B All-Ireland Camogie Championship

Waterford 6-16 Derry 1-06

Waterford’s U16’s got their All-Ireland campaign off to a flying start when they easily accounted for Derry in Newbridge on Sunday.From the moment Alannh O’Sullivan put the first point over the bar in the first minute, Waterford were in control and good value for this easy win. Ellen Boylan, Mairéad O’Brien, Alannah Mc Nulty netted three first half goals while the Waterford defence restricted Derry to five points as the Déise led 3-6 to 0-5 at the break. Waterford got the second half off to a flying start when Alannah O’Sullivan scored a goal and a point to extend Waterford’s advantage.



O’Sullivan followed up shortly with her second and Waterford’s fifth goal of the game.Derry netted a consolation goal through Aoife Doyle in the closing stages but Waterford’s forward weren’t done and Natasha Dobbyn scored a sixth Waterford goal in what was a very comprehensive win for this U16 side. Waterford can now look forward to a home game against Laois at 2.30pm on Sunday next at Ballygunner.