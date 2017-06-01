Lismore bring the Denny home

On a wet and miserable Saturday afternoon last at Walsh Park, Lismore travelled in numbers to play Gailltir in what was to be extremely difficult conditions for the girls.There were a few setbacks from original line up with Ciara Jackman of Gailltir having to pull out at short notice.Ever the all-rounder, Emma Roche stepped up and took the number one position in Ciara’s absence with Hannah Flynn replacing Emma at midfield. Ruth Geoghegan also replaced Shauna Kiernan.The first half saw Gailltir score a number of points from play, Kate Lynch kicked off to a really good start and it looked like this game was going to be a tight affair, Lismore won quite a number of frees which allowed Caitriona McGlone to easily put Lismore ahead.Keeping it a family affair, sister Rebecca McGlone punished by duly scoring a goal to put Lismore ahead by 1-4 to Gailltir’s 0-1.Lismore inched forward and seemed to get a handle on the game but scored very little in later end of first half, Gaultir seemed to regroup and scored two points from play and Aine Lyng got a super goal before the stroke of half-time, with Lismore going in three points up (1-4 to 1-1).The second half resumed with a sense of excitement that these two teams were going to go neck and neck.However, Lismore came back out the tunnel like Gladiators and attacked with a sense of determination to get Denny Buckley back to picturesque Lismore. Lismore’s Ruth Geoghegan made a great play for goal and punished Gailltir accordingly.Lismore played with utter determination and were not going to let their lead be diminished. Two successive goals from Sinead Bennett and Lismore captain Nicola Morrissey were to be Lismore’s insurance for securing the win.Gailltir tried with all their might to claw back some scores but it was just not to be their day despite great efforts from Aine Lyng and Annie Fitzgerald great points. Lismore win out by 16 points and bring mighty Denny home to Lismore.

