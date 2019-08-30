Monastery men too good for fourteen man Clonea.

County Senior Hurling Championship

Mount Sion 1-20

Clonea 0-17

Brian Flannery Reports

Mount Sion overcame the challenge of Clonea by six points to qualify for the Waterford senior hurling quarter finals to be played this weekend.The honours laden city men led from pillar to post in this game and while always looking the more likely winners they failed to produce the kind of performance that might suggest they were genuine title contenders. However Mount Sion did get a five star performance from their intercounty man Austin Gleeson. Gleeson hit eight points in all including two sublime efforts from line-balls in a tour-de-force effort from the former Hurler of the Year and All-Star.



Austin Gleeson had the games’ opening point before young Jack Meaney netted in the fourth minute following good work by Michael Gaffney. ‘Sion was up and running quickly, 1-1 to nil. Three converted frees from Billy Power (2) and Jason Gleeson got the 2018 Intermediate champions on the board and back into the game. Austin Gleeson and Evan McGrath both landed a pair of white flaggers with Jack Meaney too bisecting the posts having intercepted a wayward short puck-out. Jason Gleeson replied with another free to leave the Monastery men leading 1-6 to 0-4 by the end of the first quarter. Austin Gleeson then had a speculative goal effort from a 20m free saved after twenty three minutes with Clonea’s Jason Gleeson narrowing the margin to four points with a pointed free at the opposite end.

With 26 minutes on the clock referee Tom Mansfield adjudged Mount Sion full-back Luke O’Brien to have pushed Ronan Cahill in the square and immediately signalled a penalty. Goalkeeper Ian O’Regan did superbly to save the penalty and even better to deny the inrushing Billy Power a goal from the rebound. Clonea did finish the half strongly outscoring their opponents 0-3 to 0-2 although were dealt a major blow when Martin Scurry was dismissed for a second bookable offense in first-half injury time. Much to ponder then for Clonea management at the break trailing 1-8 to 0-8 and down to fourteen men.

Clonea restructured their side with the excellent Conor Dalton at centre-back now being flanked by Robbie Flynn and William Hahessy. Clonea battled superbly despite their numerical disadvantage and when Cíaran Power pointed on introduction the margin was reduced to a mere two points, 1-12 to 0-13 after forty six minutes. Mount Sion sensed a momentum shift and responded appropriately. Four points in succession from Michael Gaffney, Evan McGrath, rookie P.J. Fanning and substitute Charlie Costello and the lead by was out to six points 1-16 to 0-13 with just five minutes to play.

The sides shared the final eight points evenly with Clonea failing to get the goals they needed to rescue the result.Best for Mount Sion was Austin Gleeson, Ian O’Regan, Michael Gaffney, Owen Whelan and Jack Meaney.

Clonea had good performances from Michael Sexton, Conor Dalton, Sean Clancy, Martin Whelan and Jason Gleeson.