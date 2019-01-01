Moran keen to get stuck in

Deise stalwart Kevin Moran is hoping the bounce of the ball will go Waterford’s way following a year to forget in both League and Championship. Speaking to The Munster Express at the TQS sponsorship renewal at the WIT Arena on Friday last, the De La Salle clubman’s appetite for a return to action was palpable.



“The year came and went from the get-go,” he admitted. “We just couldn’t get wins under our belt. We weren’t playing well, lads were struggling for form and fitness and it just didn’t happen after the highs of the year before. But at the same time, it’s actually been nice to have ended up having those few months off, so there was time for a bit of soul searching, at least for myself anyway, about whether I was going to go back in and if I was going to go again, then I knew in my heart and soul I had to be 100 per cent and fully committed about it. And, to be honest, I never had a serious or a lengthy thought about not going back in and since we got back together for training in November, I’ve really enjoyed it; there’s a real appetite and a hunger to do well after the disappointment of last year.

“I’m really looking forward to the League: we’ve a new manager, a new set-up and we’ve new players involved too and the atmosphere is really good. We’re all just looking forward to getting back out there and playing matches…and I can’t wait to get going.”