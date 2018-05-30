No Home Comfort for Deise

Brian Flannery Reports

My, oh my, that was a difficult opening start to the Munster Championship for Waterford. Losing Austin Gleeson and Pauric Mahony to injury before we even started and then to see Tadhg de Burca, Noel Connors, Darragh Fives and Barry Coughlan all fall in battle you couldn’t but have sympathy to all involved.

But such was the carnage I believe the Deisemen are entitled to a ‘mulligan’ with regard to this result and performance.

Speaking of ‘do-overs’, Waterford will get the opportunity to get back on the horse immediately when they travel to the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick for our ‘home’ tie against Tipperary this Sunday at 4pm.After the game that evening when discussing the game with one of the lads I was lamenting the lack of defenders on Derek McGrath’s bench but my ‘butty’ quite rightly pointed out: “defenders on the bench? Sure didn’t (Derek) McGrath have them all on the field from the start”?

True enough I had forgotten that when I reviewed the team announcement on last Thursday night it did indeed include eight recognised defenders in the first XV: Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors, Tadhg de Búrca, Darragh Fives, Conor Gleeson, Philip Mahony and Shane McNulty.

With Kevin Moran and Jamie Barron at centre-field that left four recognised forwards in the starting XV: Michael Walsh, Jake Dillon, Maurice Shanahan and Tom Devine. This is a lot like the formation that a lot of the football teams play.



You have two inside forwards and two half-forwards and the rest largely behind the ball but when in possession many of the ‘back eight’ have the option to move forward.This creates a different kind of game where defenders must be capable of scoring from distance. Tadhg de Búrca, Conor Gleeson and Philip Mahony all pointed in the opening minutes of this game to demonstrate the point. Of course with only four forwards at the opposite end allows the Clare defence to perform a similar trick with Jamie Shanahan (2) and David Fitzgerald all bisecting the posts from distance.The decision to have only one defender, Ian Kenny, on the side-line is an unusual one. Conor Prunty is another that seems to have been ruled out with injury while Darragh Lyons didn’t make the cut to 26. Surprisingly it was only when the fourth defender, Barry Coughlan, went down that Ballygunner’s Ian Kenny was thrown into the fray.Ian Kenny is a fine player but perhaps with his lack of Championship experience it’s understandable that his management was keeping him in reserve for as long as possible.Of course was spectators/commentators we’re not privy to what happens in training but the lack of game time offered to Dungarvan’s Patrick Curran continues to surprise me.At this stage Patrick Curran is fast becoming the ‘Wes Houlihan’ of Waterford hurling. Patrick Curran is the player supporters and pundits decry his absence and lack of game time while team management appear to have a different assessment of the young star.Patrick Curran it should be remembered is a player that won man-of-the match award in both Minor and Under-21 Final victories. The widely held view is that Patrick Curran doesn’t suit Derek McGrath’s system.

Selecting just four recognised forwards in the starting line-up certainly reduces the chances of a starting berth for all the available forwards with a bias for forwards with pace and strength to cover the wide expanses while under a numerical disadvantage against the opposition defenders.

Patrick Curran is more a ‘touch’ and precision forward rather than a ‘speedster’ like Tommy Ryan and doesn’t have the physical strength of a Tom Devine or Stephen Bennett. However there just has to be room for a player of Curran’s undoubted skill and ability.

True, you need to play to his strengths and he is best as part of a three man full-forward line using his skill and hurling brain to create chances and positions to maximise his talents.