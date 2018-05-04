O’ Brien Goal Seals Win for Ferrybank

Eastern Intermediate Hurling Championship Group One



Ferrybank 1-15

Portlaw 0-17



Brian Flannery Reports

A fortuitous goal from county panellist Mark O’Brien ultimately proved the difference between the sides in the opening game of the East Waterford Intermediate hurling championship and handed Ferrybank the perfect start to their season.

Both teams having endured a difficult 2017 with Portlaw being relegated from senior ranks and Ferrybank failing to progress to the knock-out stages of the Championship, were anxious to get off to a winning start here.

The eagerness of both clubs was evidenced by the commitment on show at Walsh Park last Saturday and how hard every ball was contested.

In the opening minute, DJ Foran opted to work a short free to Niall Fitzgerald who had his 20-metre goal effort blocked and cleared by the Ferrybank defence. Mark O’Brien couldn’t believe his luck when his fifth minute free from 65m went all the way to the Portlaw net for the game’s opening score. Ferrybank was strong over the first quarter with Sam Lawless impressive on the 40-yard line while Luke Flynn and Neil O’Sullivan held sway at centre-field. Ferrybank led 1-4 to 0-5 at the end of the first quarter with Mark O’Brien having a landed two more long range frees.



The switch of Jack Walshe to the number six position helped steady the Portlaw defence while at the other end D.J. Foran and Chris Mackey both began to impact the game. D.J. Foran hit three points in succession while Mackey drilled a fine point of his left hand side to leave Portlaw leading 0-9 to 1-4 at the break. But for a fantastic diving save by John Brown from a Shane Power effort, the margin would certainly have been greater.Two early points form Chris Mackey and Niall Fitzgerald put men in blue and gold four points to the good and looking likely winners.Ferrybank rallied though with four on the trot from Sam Lawless, Cormac O’Driscoll (2) and Shane O’Sullivan to level the game by the 43rd minute.DJ Foran responded with a brilliant point having won clean possession from a puck-out and a minute later added a free to nudge his team two points ahead (0-13 to 1-8) on 45 minutes.

But the men from across the bridge weren’t done yet. Indiscipline allowed Cormac O’Driscoll convert three frees in a row before adding one from play to flip the margin in Ferrybank’s favour. Half-back Sam Burtchaell then landed a monster point from centre-field to make it a three point game with seven minutes to play.

Chris Mackey, now at full-forward, saw his rising shot go just over the bar before Jamie Murphy converted another long range free to reduce the margin to the minimum with just minutes to play.

The sides shared the final four points of the game evenly with Ferrybank just about keeping their noses in front to the final whistle. The normally reliable Cormac O’Driscoll failed to convert a routine free in the closing moments which on another day may prove costly.

For the winners John Brown, Mark O’Brien, Seamus Burtchaell, Neil O’Sullivan all played important roles with Sam Lawless and Cormac O’Driscoll the best of their forwards.

For Portlaw this was one that got away with Chris Mackey, Shane Foran, Jack Walshe, Frank Galvin and DJ Foran all playing well despite the disappointing result.