Ol Boro Edge Thriller After Extra Time

Senior Hurling Championship Quarter-Final Play-Off



Dungarvan 2-23

Lismore 2-20 (AET)

Brian Flannery Reports

Two goals in the second half of extra time were crucial in finally securing Dungarvan a place in the Quarter Finals of the Senior Hurling Championship at Fraher Field on Sunday last.

Dungarvan went into this game missing a number of regulars with Kevin Daly and Cormac Curran missing through injury, Darragh Lyons suspended and talisman Patrick Curran still overseas.

But the Old Boro side was however good value for their victory having led for the majority of this game.

A marvellous 60th minute goal from Maurice Shanahan, a real individual effort, brought a Lismore side which looked a beaten docket back into the game before an exchange of points from Cathal Curran and Iarlath Daly sent the game to two 10-minute periods of extra-time.



Dungarvan dominated the opening half with their half back line of John Curran, Kieran Power and Kenny Moore in great form. Lismore struggled to get a foothold into the game with only Maurice Shanahan and Ray Barry threatening the scoreboard. Colm Curran was outstanding, hitting three points in the first 30 minutes with Cathal Curran, Mike Kiely and Gavin Crotty all adding two points apiece. Dungarvan was full value for their 0-11 to 0-7 half-time lead and perhaps it should have been more. Joe Allen failed to goal from two good opportunities just before the break.Lismore manager James O’Connor reshuffled his pack at half-time with Ray Barry moving from centre-field to left corner forward and Iarlath Daly now at centre-forward.The changes paid immediate dividends as Ray Barry out-fielded his marker and goaled from close in after just 25 seconds of the second half. A Maurice Shanahan free and two more points from Ray Barry put Lismore 1-10 to 0-11 ahead after 38 minutes. Darren Duggan did well to repel a shot from Iarlath Daly before Cathal Curran and Maurice Shanahan exchanged points.Two points from Aaron Donnelly and a single from Colm Curran had the sides level by the 49th minute.

Substitute Sean Crotty nudged Dungarvan ahead but when Maurice Shanahan was cynically pulled down on route to goal by Kieran Power the county man levelled it all up again with 10 minutes to play (0-16 to 1-13). Three points in succession from Cathal Curran (2) and Joe Allen looked to be sending Dungarvan into the next round.

However with just a minute to play Maurice Shanahan picked up a ball on his own 65-metre line and soloed the length of the field, slaloming between would be challenges before shooting low the net to net off the stick to tie the game 2-13 to 0-19 in dramatic fashion. Cathal Curran and Iarlath Daly exchanged points in injury time to ensure the game went to extra-time.

Lismore’s chief score getters Maurice, Ray Barry and Iarlath Daly all pointed in the first period of extra time with a lone Joe Allen point in reply for Dungarvan (2-17 to 0-21) at the break in extra time.

In the end, two goals in a minute from Gavin Power and a kicked effort from Aaron Donnelly put Dungarvan into the Quarter-Finals.



Darren Duggan was called on to deflect a late high drive over the bar but there was no second reprieve for Lismore who now face a battle to retain their senior status where they meet An Rinn in a Relegation Play-Off.”It was a hectic game from start to finish,” Dungarvan manager Derek Lyons told WLR’s Gavin Whelan in the wake of his side’s dramatic advance. “There was only a point or two between the teams throughout the game, all the way down to the end of normal time, when I thought we had it, we had a couple of chances to win it in normal time and we didn’t take them. But in fairness to Lismore, they took off fairly lively in the opening half of extra-time but in the second half of extra-time, I felt we showed great composure. The fitness came through and introducing a few young lads into the team worked well and they stood up tonight and were counted. We were backs to the wall numbers wise, we were down three or four players and I’d been saying it all week long but the young lads who came in after playing a Junior Final on Friday night stood in, answered the call and they were probably the winning of the game for us.”