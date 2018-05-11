Own Storm to Victory

Eastern Intermediate Hurling Championship Group Two

Erins Own 1-17

De La Salle 1-13

Brian Flannery Reports

A storming finish from Erins Own secured a valuable victory for the Poleberry based-club over fellow city side De La Salle in the first round of the East Waterford Intermediate Hurling Championship played at Walsh Park on Saturday afternoon last.

Erins Own, who looked the better side all afternoon, found themselves three points adrift heading into the final quarter. However the blue and gold clad side struck seven points in succession to turn a three-point deficit into a four-point victory.

Key to this strong finish was the introduction of Adam Byrne who hit three points over the crucial closing minutes.

Erins Own began the game strongly with an impressive spine in their team Aaron Kennedy and Daragh Flynn both particularly impressive in the number six and 11 positions respectively.



Former county panellist Tommy Warring was another player to feature large for Erins Own and proved a constant threat when on the ball.After 12 minutes, a pin-point pass from Mark Shanahan placed the in rushing Tommy Gough perfectly and the mid-fielder shot a beautiful goal to the top corner of the net and putting Erins Own 1-4 to 0-1 ahead early.Erins Own was guilty of hunting goals when easier points were on offer allowing De La Salle’s second string to get a foothold in the game.Seaglán Walsh, having fielded a long delivery close to the goal passed to the unmarked Kevin Hennessy who netted from close range after 21 minutes, 1-6 to 1-3 and De La Salle was back in the game.

But Erins Own responded and looked to be taking a four point advantage to the break which would have reflected their opening half performance but leaked two late points to Brian Cunningham and Lee Wall to leave just two between the sides (1-8 to 1-6).

While Daragh Flynn had a point for Erins Own immediately after the restart the third quarter was dominated by De La Salle.

Former senior player David Greene was switched from full-back to his more customary number 11 position and it began to pay dividends for the Eoin Dunphy managed De La Salle team.

Brian Cunningham was accurate from frees and play hitting five points as De La Salle outscored their opponents 0-7 to 0-1 over the remainder of the third quarter to lead 1-13 to 1-10 after 46 minutes. Erins Own steadied the ship again with two points from Tommy Warring and an excellent Eoin Morrissey point from close to the sideline to level the game with just two minutes of normal to play.

Manager Mick Mahony had summoned Adam Byrne from the bench and the Erins Own man didn’t disappoint hitting three points in a row before, including two in injury time to swing the game back in their favour with Gavin Jacob hitting the insurance point in the 65th minute to seal an important opening round victory for Erins Own.

Kenny Furlong, Aaron Kennedy, Tommy Gough, Ross Kennedy Daragh Flynn, Eoin Morrissey and Tommy Waring all excelled for the winners. De La Salle had reliable performers in Sam Flynn, Bryan Phelan, Lee Wall, Kevin Hennessy and Brian Cunningham.