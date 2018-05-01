Pride for McGrath in Defeat

By the time Paud O’Dwyer sounded his full-time whistle, just five of the Waterford team that played in last September’s All-Ireland Final were left in active service at Cusack Park. Had Derek McGrath engineered a win in such circumstances, it might well have represented the greatest result of his term as Deise manager.

“It’s one of my proudest days,” the De La Salle clubman told WLR Sport in the wake of Waterford’s reversal to Clare. “We had a litany of ill luck and injuries, I suppose, dictated the day in general. I thought we were doing well up to when Tadhg (de Burca) went off; I think we were 1-4 to 0-3 up at that stage…but everyone knows that we focused in on the Championship. We tried to simulate the Championship experience but we suffered some ill luck – that’s not in any way being derogatory about Clare, they were very good as well and had raced into a five or six point lead as well, so we can’t really argue the toss there. But to lose your full-back, then your centre-back, Darragh Fives, allied to Noel (Connors) with a serious back issue, allied to Austin (Gleeson) and Pauric (Mahony), I think you can certainly class that as a little bit of ill luck anyway. We haven’t made excuses over the five years but certainly the ‘rock’ of the team, the central spine of the team has been so important to us, and they’re serious enough injuries too and the likelihood of them clearing up over the next two or three weeks is minimal.”



The loss of the Clashmore stopper has been widely cited as a turning point in Sunday’s fixture, given how brightly Waterford had started.“It probably did if you add it in terms of if you add it to the fact that we were down Austin and our intention was to maybe play Austin at the back today so if you add that in too, you’re talking about relative inexperience then. You’re talking about a situation where you have Shane ‘Mac’ and Colm Roche into an inexperienced environment and they acquitted themselves well, as did Ian Kenny, don’t get me wrong, but it’s a very demanding environment to be thrown into and the inexperience.”

Speaking just minutes after the Deise’s defeat made assessing the extent of his panel’s injury list difficult to asses. But Derek McGrath stated: “Barry (Coughlan) has a hand issue and he’ll need an X-Ray in the morning, Tadhg looks like a collar bone issue and looks the most serious of them all, while Darragh has a calf issue and given Darragh’s history with injuries, he just wanted to go today and go for it. Unfortunately, in the act of going for it and absolutely playing to his optimum, he’s pulled an old injury. So the deflation that we feel is not so much in terms of the performance because 2-18 – I think we got 1-23 in the All-Ireland Final last year – 2-18 was actually good scoring and I thought we were setting a good tone in terms of how we wanted to play. But ultimately (there’s a great sense of) pride that the lads kept going to the end, to be down so many due to injuries and we were fierce worried about Maurice (Shanahan) as well; we had to leave him on as we had no subs left and he has a groin injury as well, but we’ll asses the carnage in the morning…but it’s hard to be optimistic in terms of the bodies that we’ll have available, to be honest with you.”