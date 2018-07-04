Sion Pipped for Qualification Despite Victory

Senior Hurling Championship Group 3

Mount Sion 4-17

Lismore 2-15

Brian Flannery at Fraher Field

Mount Sion had eight points to spare over Lismore in the final round of the senior hurling group phase at Fraher Field on Sunday evening last.

Despite this victory and a record of two wins from three games the honours laden city side missed out on automatic qualification for the quarter finals with Passage topping Group Three on the head-to-head rule, with Abbeyside grabbing the fourth qualifying position as second placed team with the best record.

Mount Sion took the lead after four minutes when Alan Kirwan latched onto a cross-field pass from John Kennedy and the minor drew the final defender allowing Evan McGrath to shoot to the net (1-0 to 0-1).



Lismore’s tactical approach was obvious as they rained high balls in the general direction of veteran Dan Shanahan but to little avail.Mount Sion full-back Peter Penkert was outstanding all-night with Owen Whelan, making his return to action following a tour of duty with the Defence forces also in top form making life difficult for their opponents. Donal Power was another influential player for the John Meaney managed Monastery men hitting three first half points while occupying the centre-forward position. Austin Gleeson operating on the edge of square added four points in the opening half including three frees helping Mount Sion to a deserved half-time advantage of 1-10 to 0-8.Iarlath Daly being Lismore’s most prominent player and not for the first time Maurice Shanahan carrying the scoring burden with over half his team’s total to his name.The second half turned to be something of a goal fest and while Lismore twice got within one point of Mount Sion they never got to parity or managed to wrestle the lead away from their opponents.County Under-21 player Jack Prendergast was switched to attack for the second period and this helped Lismore back into the game.Ray Barry brought a terrific save from county custodian Ian O’Regan but ‘Iggy’ couldn’t prevent the inrushing Jordan Shanahan from finishing the rebound to the net. Jordan Shanahan added a point a minute later to reduce the margin to the minimum (1-12 to 1-11) at the end of the third quarter.Mount Sion’s response to this threat was immediate with the busy Stephen Roche this time providing the assist for substitute Jack Meaney to goal after 47 minutes (2-12 to 1-11).The play was end to end at this stage and when former county player Ray Barry hit the net following good work from Jordan Shanahan the margin was again back to the minimum (2-13 to 2-12) with 52 minutes on the clock. From the puck-out though once again Mount Sion took command of the game with John Kennedy’s deflected shot falling perfectly for Stephen Roche to shoot high into the net, 3-13 to 2-12.With five minutes to play Martin F O’Neill struck a fourth Mount Sion major to seal the victory in this high scoring, entertaining encounter.