Stroll in the Park for Dominant Clonea

Eastern Intermediate Hurling Championship

Clonea 4-22

St Saviours 1-08



Brian Flannery Reports

Clonea handed St Saviours a 23 point drubbing in the final round of the Group stages of this year’s Eastern Intermediate hurling championship.

Played on a well-manicured Walsh Park surface on Saturday afternoon last the reigning champions was much too good for a disappointing St Saviours side.

While the Ballybeg side produced a competitive opening 30 minutes after which they trailed by six points, Saviours collapsed completely in a second half which they lost 2-13 to 0-2.

St Saviours began the game strongly, working hard and causing problems for their opponents. When Clonea did hit the front after 14 minutes with a goal from Ciaran Power it was somewhat against the run of play.



Ciaran Power reacted quickest in front of goal to shoot low between the legs of Saviours’ goalkeeper Derrick Murphy (1-2 to 0-2). Derrick Murphy did much better when repelling a Billy Power effort with an aerobatic save after 17 minutes. When Dan Connors out-fielded his marker on the edge of the small square from a Kieran Murphy delivery and shot to the net; the city side was back in business trailing by a single point 1-5 to 1-4 with 22 minutes elapsed. A flurry of points from Clonea wrestled control of the game back in the direction of the Brian Greene coached side.Derrick Murphy was proving the far busier of the two ‘keepers and did well to deflect a Conor Dalton drive out for a 65 just before the break. However when Jason Gleeson’s 65 fell short Sean Clancy was on hand to whip the ball to the net and affect full retribution on a hesitant defence.

Darragh Corcoran landed a late first half point from a free but Clonea looked good leading 2-9 to 1-6 at half-time.Clonea management sent both Michael Sexton and Robbie Power into the fray at the start of the second-half and there was a much more focused response from the reigning champions. It was all one-way traffic now with Conor Dalton, Jason Gleeson, Robbie Power and Sean Clancy all hitting multiple scores. Shaun Corcoran was St Saviours only second half scorer with two points from play on an afternoon to forget for the black and white striped side.

Clonea was in no mood to relax and continued to run up the score with former county minor Billy Power netting two late goals from 20 metre frees to leave a massive 23 point difference between the sides by the time referee Tony Larkin brought the game to a conclusion.Clonea are safely through to the quarter-finals while St Saviours will face Fenor in a preliminary quarter-final game next weekend.