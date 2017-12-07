TQS Integration announced as new Waterford GAA sponsors

At a special function in Lismore on Friday last, TQS Integration announced its new sponsorship of Waterford GAA county teams.

The sponsorship covers all Waterford county hurling and football teams from under 14 to Senior in both codes and will be performance bonus related. The new county jersey along with all leisure wear including track suits, polos, windcheaters, training tops and kit bags will carry the TQS Integration logo.

TQS Integration’s Corporate Headquarters is located in Lismore and employs approximately 100 consultants and support staff in offices located in Lismore, Dublin, Ireland, London, Boston, Philadelphia, Houston, Chicago, Berkeley, Basel, Madrid, Spain and Singapore.



TQS works in partnership with best-in-class technology companies such as OSIsoft and Operating across all industry verticals that include Life-Sciences, Chemical-Petrochemical, Food-Beverage, Energy and Utilities.The company also facilitates transformation of data into Business Intelligence to maximise effectiveness and productivity within these organisations through digital transformation resulting in increased profitability.Speaking on behalf of TQS Integration at the launch, its Corporate Managing Director Máire Quilty said: “My executive team and all at TQS Integration are delighted to be launching this new sponsorship with Waterford GAA. This sponsorship is a first for us and feel it’s an ideal opportunity for us to promote our company nationally and indeed internationally now as well. As a Waterford based company operating in the international stage, we hold special pride in being an Irish success story, and as a Waterford native I feel particularly honoured to be sponsors of our county teams who have given us such entertainment over the last few years and we are delighted to support them in any way we can into the future. In particular I want to publically thank County Board Chairman Paddy Joe Ryan and County Secretary Pat Flynn for all their help in putting this sponsorship package together. Finally, I want to wish all of the county teams and management every success in the future and; yes; we will be celebrating All-Ireland success in the near future. Déise Abú!”Also speaking at the launch, Waterford Chairman, Paddy Joe Ryan stated: “We in Waterford GAA are delighted to have a company like TQS Integration as our new team sponsors. They are an outstanding and successful Waterford based International Company and we are so proud to have them on board.”He added: “I want to personally thank them for being so courteous and professional in our dealings with them and I look forward to a strong working and successful relationship with them into the future. With the huge costs now involved in running our county teams it would be impossible to prepare them to the level required without their generous support and sponsorship.”