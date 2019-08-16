Waterford ease into All-Ireland final

All-Ireland u16 ‘B’ Camogie Semi-Final

Waterford 3-17

Carlow 1-05

Waterford will face Limerick in the U16 All-Ireland camogie championship final on August 25th following their facile win over Carlow in the semi-final at Freshford on Sunday. Waterford, who topped their group by winning all their games in the round-robin series of the championship, proved much too strong for Carlow and were always in control on their way to an 18-points victory.Waterford got off to a flying start when Alannah O’Sullivan pointed in the first minute and Rhona Drohan added another point two minutes later.

The puck out from Sarah Jane Doran in the Carlow goal was batted down by Aoife Hartley for Waterford won drove it down the wing to the forward running Alannah O’Sullivan who went goal wards but was fouled by Muireann English.



O’Sullivan put the resultant free over the bar on seven minutes. Caoimhe Cody opened the scoring for Carlow on 10 minutes when she put over a free.Waterford continued to knock over points; two from frees for Alannah O’Sullivan and one apiece from Mairead O’Brien, Kelsie Obanya and Ellen Boylan as Waterford dominated the early exchanges. Caoimhe Cody put over Carlow’s second point from a free.Waterford’s Sarah Maher received a straight red for an off the ball incident.Undeterred Waterford continued to drive forward and Mairead O’Brien notched the first goal of the game for Waterford when she opened the Carlow defence and blasted the ball to the back of the net. Carlow scored their first point from play when Rachel O’Brien pointed.Waterford closed out the first half in style with points from Aine O’Neill, Rhona Drohan and Alannah O’Sullivan, from a free to leave Waterford 1-11 to 0-3 ahead at the break.

Waterford continued their dominance in the second half and stretched their lead with points from Alannah O’Sullivan and Rachel Walsh. Aine O’Neill won a puck out and passed to Alannah O’Sullivan. Alisha Flynn took a pass from O’Sullivan and drove goal-wards where she blasted the ball from the edge of the square, giving the Carlow goalie no chance for Waterford’s second goal. Carlow won a ruck ball through Rhiannon Kenny who drove it down the wing to Kim Doyle, but she was fouled by Helen Connolly, who received a yellow card as she was judged to have gone too high in the tackle. Caoimhe Cody converted the free for Carlow.

Alannah O’Sullivan added another point which was followed by Waterford’s third goal when Rachel Walsh blasted the ball to the net.

Rachel O’Brien scored a consolation goal for Carlow.Alannah O’Sullivan scored two more points from play and one from a free to bring her tally for the game to ten points as Waterford won on a scoreline of 3-17 to 1-05.

Waterford will face Limerick in the final on Sunday, August 25th with the venue yet to be decided.

Well done to all the team and best of luck in the All-Ireland. Come out and support this team to win an All-Ireland tittle for Waterford.