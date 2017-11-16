Golden Girl Zara’s three World titles

It’s been a very busy and hugely successful few months for Zara White, Ballyduff, Kilmeaden who capped off a great year in style when she won three gold medals at the Unified Kick-Boxing World Championships in Italy last month.

14-year-old Zara is the daughter of Ray and Sandra White and she has two older brothers Raymond and Eoin. She attends St Declan’s Community College in Kilmacthomas.



Zara started kickboxing with the Billy O’Sullivan School of Kickboxing when she was nine years old. She now trains five nights a week and also plays camogie with Butlerstown GAA Club.Zara won her first Irish title at the IKF Championships at the age of 10. Two years ago she travelled to the Unified World Championships where she took home the gold medal in the light contact division and silver in full contact.

Zara has just completed a very busy year. In July she won gold in the light contact division at the WOMAA World Championships in Citywest in Dublin followed by a silver medal in full contact at the W.K.U. World Championships in Killarney in August.

In October Zara won gold at the IKF Irish Open and three weeks later travelled to Italy for the Unified World Championships where she won three gold medals at light contact, full contact and low-kick.

Zara is trained by Billy O’Sullivan and David Phelan at O’Sullivan’s Kickboxing School and with four Irish and five World titles in four different World Championships to her credit she is certainly a young athlete with a very promising future and one to most definitely keep an eye on in the years to come.