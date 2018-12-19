GOLDEN GIRLS!

Waterford AC u19 girls win gold at All-Ireland Cross Country Championships

Fintan Walsh Reports

The Waterford AC Under-19 girls team of Órla O’Connor, Ruth Heery, Emma Caulfield and Hannah Burke won the team gold medal at the uneven age group and novice All-Ireland Cross Country Championships in Navan on Saturday last. The team finished ahead of Finn Valley AC while Ferrybank AC finished third, just four points off the silver medal. Waterford AC were victorious in the junior (u20) championships a few weeks and added another All-Ireland title with this brilliant win on Saturday.



Órla O’Connor led the team home with a fine second place, behind Jodie McCann of Dublin City Harriers.Ruth Heery ran extremely well to finish seventh while the ever consistent Emma Caulfield finished 15th. These were the three counting scores and Hannah Burke, who also on the team, finished 45th.O’Connor, Heery and Caulfield, together with Isabelle Cummins from Ferrybank AC, who finished 17th, were the scoring members of the Waterford county team who also recorded an historic win.

The other panel members were Aoife Casey, Aisling Lowe and Emily Goff from Ferrybank, Hannah Burke (Waterford), Sophie Landers, Sinéad O’Brien and Dani Cunningham West Waterford.

Elsewhere in the inter-club competitions, West Waterford girls U-15 team were a fine second while the boys’ Under-13 team finished third.