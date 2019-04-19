Hoops roll over spirited Blues

League of Ireland Premier Division

Shamrock Rovers 2

Waterford FC 1



Waterford FC returned to Dublin for the second time within the space of seven days when they played Shamrock Rovers in the Tallaght Stadium on Friday night last. The supporters were hoping for an improvement on the 4-1 hammering at the hands of UCD the previous week and although it was a much better display, the Blues left the capital with nothing to show for their efforts. Waterford had just one shot on target during the game and that resulted in their goal in stoppage time, the only time they managed to get into the Rovers penalty area

The visitors set their stall out to frustrate the hosts but not for the first time this season soft goals conceded proved costly.

Alan Reynolds made two changes to the side that were hammered in UCD with Bastien Héry and Rory Feely coming back into the side in place of Scott Twine and Aaron Simpson.

Waterford had the first chance of the game on three minute but Zack Elbouzedi’s rasping strike whistled inches over Alan Mannus’ crossbar.Séan Kavanagh beat the offside trap on 15 minutes but his teasing cross was superbly cut out by Blues goalkeeper Matt Connor.

Shamrock Rovers took the lead on 27 minutes. Aaron Greene slipped the ball out to Trevor Clarke who put it on on a plate for Sean Kavanagh and he gave Blues keeper Matt Connor little chance with a neat left-footed finish from 12 yards.

Clarke had a chance to double his sides lead five minutes later but failed to get his effort on target. Aaron Greene missed a golden chance to put Rovers in total control on 39 minutes. Ronan Finn whipped in a teasing cross to Greene, who looked certain to score, but Maxi Kouogun threw his body on the line to clear.Blues keeper Matt Connor produced a top class save to keep his side in the game on 61 minutes.Greene sprayed the ball out to the left for Trevor Clarke, who put in a great cross to the near post for Ronan Finn, but his towering header was superbly kept out.

The Blues were hit with a sucker punch, while waiting to introduce substitutes Izzy Akinade and Cory Galvin on 67 minutes, when Rovers doubled their lead. Jack Byrne sent in a corner kick to Roberto Lopes and he powered a header past Connor from six yards.

The Blues had their first glimpse at goal of the second half on 75 minutes when Zack Elbouzedi took control of the ball but his well struck effort from 30-yards went narrowly wide of the far post. The ever-dangerous Jack Byrne nearly scored a cracking third goal for Rovers four minutes later but his shot just went wide of Connor’s right-hand upright.

Connor made a fine save with his legs on 82 minutes when he cut out an effort from Trevor Clarke. The Blues pulled a goal back in the third of three added minutes when Aaron Drinan raced to the near post to finish off a left-wing Izzy Akinade cross for his fifth goal of the campaign.