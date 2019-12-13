Hutchinson, O’Connor and Williams take final awards of 2019

Park Hotel Awards

The final Park Hotel Waterford Sports Star monthly awards for 2019 were presented on Thursday evening last. The November winner is Ballygunner hurling star, Dessie Hutchinson. After a brilliant first full season back playing hurling after six years as a professional soccer player with Brighton and Waterford FC, which saw him win man of the match in the county SHC Final, Dessie continued his good form in November in Ballygunner’s run to the Munster club final scoring 1-2 against Sixmilebridge, 0-5 against Patrickswell and 0-3 against Borris-Ileigh, all from play. It’s Dessie’s first Park award.



Lee O’Connor wins his second Park Award after another great month. The Celtic man made his Republic of Ireland senior debut and played really well against New Zealand at Lansdowne Road. The following week he scored and played superbly in the U-21s 4-1 win over Sweden in Tallaght.On that same night against New Zealand, Tramore man and Blackburn Rovers star, Derrick Williams won his third senior Irish cap and also scored his first senior international goal with a fine header to help Ireland to victory over the All-Whites. This is Derrick’s first Park Hotel Award.

The awards were presented by Kathleen Lenane, Assistant Manager of the Park Hotel and by Park Awards adjudicators, Kieran and John O’Connor and were attended by family and friends of the winners.It’s now all systems go for the overall awards, which this year for the first time, will take place on December 29. It was also announced this week that Cheltenham Gold Cup and two-time Aintree Grand National winning jockey, former Irish Champion, Davy Russell will be the special guest on the night.

It promises to be a special night when the 2019 Park Hotel Waterford Overall Sports Star will be announced. There are some tickets still available so if you are interested contact the Park Hotel as soon as possible.