“I Would Like to Stay and Help the Lads” Courtney Duffus

On loan striker Courtney Duffus, who has scored nine goals to date, gave his reaction to the Blues defeat to Cork City.

“I thought it was a good performance where for about 65-70 minutes of the game we dominated. I don’t think however that we created enough chances and we weren’t clinical enough in front of goal.

“That was the difference between the sides tonight because not only did they create the chances, they took them as well. We dominated the whole of the first half so to concede a goal like we did in injury time was a disaster.“We played so well but to concede a goal from a set piece again is disappointing. I think that we threw everything at them in the second half but unfortunately it happens. Sometimes in football is happens when you are trying to push forward to try get the game back in your favour that you concede and we did twice.”

Duffus also paid tribute to goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux in his final game for the club. “I came over with him before the start of the season and he is a top professional. He is going to be really missed in the dressing room because not only is he a great goalkeeper, he is a great character.



“I think that whether you are a member of the management, a player or a support, you’ve got to love him so he is going to be a massive loss for the club. He made a real impression on the club because his performances have been outstanding as well. You saw it tonight where he made three or four great saves.“We’ve got two top class goalkeepers as it is with Niall Corbet and Matthew Connor so I’m sure whichever one of these lads that step up to the plate in the coming games will show their class as well. I’m still waiting on my own situation but I would love to stay and help the lads.”

The Blues have two games to be play before the break against St. Patrick’s Athletic and Bray and Duffus is now hoping that his side can bounce back against St. Patrick’s Athletic on Friday next. “I think that the game against St Pat’s next week is a big game for us. We all want to see a huge reaction in this game and obviously we’ll be looking for three points as well.

“The most important thing from our point of view now is to get back to winning ways at the RSC next Friday night and I suppose the other big thing is that we don’t have a game to play on Monday! There is an extra bit of a rest for us which will help. Playing at home will help as well and we’ll be ready for that challenge.”

Duffus also admitted he is delighted Noel Hunt has joined the club. “I’m delighted the club has brought in Noel Hunt because he is a real professional as well. He is only in the door a few days but even the things that he has done with myself and Izzy (Akinade) are brilliant so he will be something different to the club and will be a big addition both on and off the pitch.”