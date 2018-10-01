Impressive Hibs Ease into Second Round

FAI Junior Cup. First Round

Hibernians 7 Johnville 1

Despite falling behind after just six minutes Hibernians got their FAI Junior Cup campaign off to a flying start in Mitchel Kennedy Park on Saturday afternoon last. The sides went in level at the interval following an exciting opening 45 minutes but it was all one way traffic after the change of ends. Paul Quilty, who once scored ten goals in an FAI Cup game for Hibernians, opened the scoring for the visitors. He finished off a sweeping move involving Jamie Walsh and Walter Croke. It was a dream start for a Johnville team who are setting a hot pace at the top of the Division 1A league.

The host club got back on level terms on 17 minutes. David Kennedy sent over an excellent cross to Mark O’Keeffe who found the net with a superb glancing header. Walter Croke squandered a glorious chance to put Johnville back in front on 25 minutes. Cormac Breslin tackled Paul Quilty inside the 18 yards box and Croke, who only had the keeper to beat, shot straight at Whitty.

The second half got off to a disastrous start for the visitors. Gavin Purcell picked up the ball unchallenged just outside the penalty area and his low 47th minute strike flew past Jamie Chadwick and in truth Johnville never fully recovered from that goal.



Hibernians went 3-1 in front after 53 minutes. Mark O’Keeffe played a neat ball to Johnny St Ledger and he found the net from 20 yards.At the other end Sean Whitty did well on the hour mark to get down smartly to save a close range effort from Jamie Walsh.Hibs increased their advantage on 64 minutes. Jamie Chadwick produced a brilliant save from David Kennedy at the expense of a corner kick. The resultant flag-kick was not properly dealt with by the Johnville defenders and Jason Keane bundled the ball over the line. Conor Whittle was the next Hibs player to get his name on the scoresheet. Mark O’Keeffe laid the ball off to Jason Keane who in turn played it back to Whittle and he made no mistake from 16 yards. That 75th minute strike made it 5-1 and Mark O’Keefe scored from all of 30 yards on 85 minutes. The in-form O’Keeffe walked the ball over the line in the last minute to complete his hat-trick. Gary Keane played the ball forward and O’Keeffe took off from just inside the half way line before skipping past Jamie Chadwick to bring his tally of goals for the season to 15 in total.